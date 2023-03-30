Kelley Cahill, Jon Rahm’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jon Rahm is not only a pro golfer, but he also holds the title of “dad” as he shares two kids with his wife Kelley Cahill. Rahm, who was born and raised in Barrika, Spain, met his wife when they were both in college at Arizona State University. Cahill, who was herself a college athlete, is very supportive of her husband.

Here’s what you need to know about Jon Rahm’s wife Kelley Cahill:

1. Kelley Cahill Was Born in Oregon, Grew Up in Arizona & Was an Athlete at the University of Arizona

Cahill was born in Lake Oswego, Oregon, according to her Facebook, and grew up in Scottsdale, Arizona. She attended Chaparral High School in Arizona, where she played tennis. After high school, Cahill attended Arizona State University and was a track and field star in the javelin, her college athletics profile shows.

Cahill and Rahm met in freshman year at ASU when they both attended the same Halloween party, with the San Diego Union-Tribune reporting that she wore a referee costume and he wore a SWAT uniform.

Cahill studied biology and global health in college and Rahm shared that she helped him get a better diet, which has made him feel more energetic. “Kelley is an amazing cook,” he told Golf. “She makes a spaghetti carbonara that has no dairy, no gluten, no bacon and somehow tastes good. I don’t know how the hell she does it.”

2. Kelley Cahill & Jon Rahm Are Really Competitive With Each Other

Cahill is incredibly competitive, as is Rahm, and the two have gone head-to-head before, she shared. Cahill played tennis throughout her life and competed in national tournaments when she was a teenager, but she said she was shocked when she played a game against Rahm and he began winning, she recalled in a San Diego Union-Tribune interview.

“He’s killing forehands … crosscourt zingers, and I’m thinking, ‘This can’t be right,’ ” Cahill shared. Rahm admitted that his partner is a lot better than him at tennis but it was “funny” to see her reaction to him playing so well against her. “She learned a lesson,” he joked. “I’m not a pushover. I like playing sports. Anything related to my hands, I’m good at. She didn’t expect it.”

Cahill laughed remembering their game and said she was really upset at the game for a while, and the two haven’t returned to a tennis court since then. She also added that they haven’t had a face-off at javelin because she wouldn’t be able to handle it if he beat her at that too. “We’ll keep it in our heads that I’m better at javelin,” she shared. “Because if there’s a very slight chance he can throw a javelin, I’ll just lose it.”

Rahm has posted some videos of the couple working out together, as well as one showing Cahill throwing him a football. “Yes she throws a mean spiral!! I better stick to golf,” he captioned one video.

3. Kelley Cahill Was Jon Rahm’s Caddie Once & Said He Failed to Qualify & She Thought It Was Her Fault

Cahill is a very supportive partner and she even caddied for Rahm in the past. He shared the story with Golf Digest: “Funny enough, when we just started dating she came with me — well, she drove because I couldn’t drive, I didn’t have a U.S. license, to the pre-qual, to the qualifier, Monday qualifier for Torrey Pines 2016. She had no idea about golf, caddied for me. Well, carried the clubs. I missed it by one and we drove back.”

Rahm told the San Diego Union-Tribune about trying to qualify for the Farmers Insurance Open in 2016 when Cahill was his caddie. He said they couldn’t afford the plane tickets there so they borrowed her parents’ Prius and she drove them to San Diego. The day didn’t turn out as he’d hoped and he didn’t qualify, which Cahill said she felt really bad about. “I thought it was my fault,” she told the Union-Tribune. “I didn’t know what to do.”

“We went to Chili’s for dinner, drove straight home and neither one of us spoke the whole way back,” she said.

The following year, Rahm won the event at Torrey Pines, his first PGA Tour title. “It makes it a lot more emotional to be here,” Rahm said, given the couple’s history with the event. In fact, San Diego is such an important place to the couple that it’s where Rahm proposed to Cahill in 2018.

4. Kelley Cahill & Jon Rahm Got Engaged in 2018 & Tied the Knot in a Ceremony in Spain in December 2019

Cahill and Rahm lived together for two years after graduating from college before they got married in December 2019. Rahm admitted that he wasn’t really nervous about the proposal since he knew without a doubt that Cahill would say yes; instead, he said he felt pressure to make sure the day was completely perfect.

Rahm told Golf in August 2018 that he actually designed the engagement ring thanks to a friend of theirs who’s a jeweler. “She knew what Kelley wanted, but I had my own ideas,” he said. “Basically, with her help, I designed the ring. She wanted to pick the diamond, but I knew what I wanted. I designed what’s around the ring.” He said the ring is made to look like a crown and also has an engraving on the inside of the band. Rahm admitted that it wasn’t exactly what his partner had originally wanted but that she loves it because it’s more personal.

He said they weren’t rushing to get married right away and just wanted to enjoy being engaged. Rahm added that because of his schedule on the PGA Tour, they had to work around that to find a good date.

The couple ended up getting married in December 2019 in Bilbao, Spain, and Rahm posted about it on his Instagram. “Last Friday was the best day of my life, it was a dream wedding in my hometown Bilbao with my beautiful college sweetheart and my better half and now Kelley Rahm,” he wrote. “The Basilica de Begoña is a very special place for me and my family so it was an honor to marry her there. Couldn’t think of a better way to end the year!”

5. Kelley Cahill & Jon Rahm Have 2 Sons Together

Family comes first ❤️@JonRahmPGA on the magnitude of winning @TheGenesisInv and how having children has helped him put golf into perspective. pic.twitter.com/QRNoFSHDO6 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 20, 2023

Rahm and Cahill have two sons together. They became first-time parents on April 3, 2021, a week before the Masters. A few weeks before their son’s birth, Rahm told fans to reconsider betting on him in the Masters as he wouldn’t be able to compete if it clashed with his baby’s arrival.

“I’m not going to disclose too much,” he told Golf Monthly. “All I can say is if anybody’s thinking of betting on me on the Masters, maybe think about it twice because there’s a chance I have to just turn around and leave that week.”

At the time, he shared how excited he was to become a parent and said that his family and being a father were a lot more important than his golf career, so there wasn’t a doubt that he would leave mid-tournament. Luckily, it didn’t come to that, and the couple welcomed Kepa Cahill Rahm a week before the Masters. “Momma Kelley is doing great and recovering,” the happy father wrote on Instagram. “Kepa is also in great health. He is 7.2 lb and 20.5inch, big boy from the Basque Country. Without a doubt the greatest day of my life!”

A little over a year later, the Rahm family grew once more as the parents welcomed a second son, Eneko Cahill Rahm, on August 5, 2022. Rahm wrote on social media that he was really grateful for the birth of a healthy son and said the whole family was doing well. “We have had an amazing last few days soaking in these amazing moments as a family of four. Now time for the playoffs!”

Rahm spoke about fatherhood in February 2023 and said nothing that happens on the golf course compares to being a parent and the joy he gets from his sons. He said when he comes home from the golf course, he’ll spend all of his time with his children until it’s time for bed and it “minimizes” everything that’s happened on the course. “It’s so much joy that comes from being with [Kepa] and from him just having fun,” he said. “All those moments where he’s smiling and so happy is so heartwarming.”