Jena Sims, Brooks Koepka’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jena Sims Koepka is an actor and model who is golfer Brooks Koepka’s wife. She has been married to Koepka since 2022. The Koepkas are featured in the new Netflix golf documentary “Full Swing.”

Here’s what you need to know about Brooks Koepka’s wife Jena Sims Koepka:

1. Jena Sims & Brooks Koepka Started Dating in 2017 & Were Married in the Turks & Caicos in June 2022

Jena Sims and Brooks Koepka first met at The Masters in 2015 and began officially dating two years later, in 2017, according to the New York Post. In the second episode of “Full Swing,” Sims revealed they met when she “slid into Brooks’ DMs,” on Instagram. She said that after they exchanged direct messages, and”somehow from that, we kept texting, and we finally met in 2015.”

Koepka proposed to Sims in Jupiter, Florida, in 2021, according to her Instagram. Sims wrote, “Forever is no joke 💕” The couple were married at a wedding in the Turks and Caicos in June 2022, according to Sims’ Instagram. She wrote, “Best. Day. Of. My. Life,” along with a photo from their ceremony.

Koepka told Golf Digest in 2021, “As my personal life goes, there are snippets people see, whether from my social or Jena’s. You have to let some people in. Being out there, I’m just me. You can hate me for it or love me for it. I don’t care about your opinion of me.”

He added, “I’m all on or all off. Maybe I didn’t understand that the first 25 years of my life, but in the past five years I’ve been able to own who I am and find that happiness. I don’t know if that’s because of Jena or because I understand more of how things work, but you mature a little more. I can’t put my finger on it. But when it comes together, and you see what works, you say, this is the program, and I’m going to stick with it.”

2. She Grew Up in Georgia, Where She Competed in Beauty Pageants as a Teen, Before Attending Belmont University in Nashville

Jenna Sims grew up in Winder, Georgia, town of about 15,000, according to Jupiter Magazine. She attended Winder-Barrow High School, graduating in 2007, and then attended Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, studying international business.

While growing in Georgia, Sims was a beauty pageant contestant. She won Miss Georgia Junior National Teenager in 2004 and Miss Junior National Teenager in 2005 and then won Miss Georgia Teen USA in 2006, before competing in the national tournament a year later, according to the Athens Banner-Herald.

Sims, who spent time in Atlanta and Los Angeles after college, and Koepka now live together in Jupiter. She told Jupiter Magazine in 2021, ““I remember after our plane landed, we drove up I-95 to the Jupiter exit as we crossed over the bridge on Indiantown Road, Brooks turned to me and said, ‘Welcome home.’ I thought that was really sweet, and three months later, I moved here.” She said they hope to raise a family there, “I like the slower pace, especially after living in L.A. for almost nine years. It feels like a vacation here.”

Her younger sister, Hannah, also lives in Jupiter, she told the magazine, “She works for Lola Dré, and I do modeling for them on occasion, so it’s nice to see our worlds collide. It’s also the first time I’ve lived close to family since I moved out of my mom’s house after high school.”

3. Sims Has Starred in Movies Including ‘Sharknado 5’ & Made an Appearance on ‘Entourage’

Sims has appeared in numerous movies and TV shows during her acting career, according to her IMDB profile. “This small town beauty queen has shared the screen with Morgan Freeman, Robert De Niro and Jeremy Renner, to name a few,” her IMDB biography states.

Sims starred in “Attack of the 50 Foot Cheerleader” in 2012 after guest roles on the TV shows “One Tree Hill,” “Dexter,” “Entourage,” “The Vampire Diaries” and “CSI.” She appeared in the movie “Sharknado: Heart of Sharkness,” and “Sharknado 5: Global Swarming” in 2015 and 2017 and ost recently appeared in “Underground – Who & Why?” Sims told Canvas Rebel in 2022:

I have several irons in the fire. My background is in modeling. That led me to compete in pageants, which ultimately led me to move to Los Angeles to pursue acting for all of my twenties. I am a proud member of the Screen Actors Guild, and have worked with Morgan Freeman and numerous other award winning actors. After a successful stint in Hollywood, I met my now-husband on Instagram (lol! Another story for another time!) I moved to South Florida to start our life together. I’m also an influencer, which allows me to work from my phone creating ads for companies while I travel and support my husband who plays professional golf. I’m still hosting events through my non-profit, modeling, and acting. Some of my proudest professional moments include my own shoe line with Steve Madden golf, a recent swim collaboration with OneOne Swimwear designed for bachelorette parties and girl gangs, and continuing my acting career in FL. I travel almost full time with my husband supporting his career, while working on mine as well. We hope to start a family soon!

Sims also has four upcoming roles in a TV series, “Valet Boys,” and movies “Apocalypse Love Story,” “Thursday the 12th” and “The Hotel Maiden,” according to her IMDB profile. Sims has also had an extensive modeling career and was an SI Sports Illustrated swimsuit model in 2022, according to the New York Post.

4. Jena Sims Koepka Runs a Charity, Pageant of Hope, Which Puts on Beauty Pagents for Children With Cancer & Other Serious Challenges

Sims runs a charity she created, Pageant of Hope. According to the non-profit’s website it “aims to raise awareness and support in giving children and teenagers who face serious challenges the opportunity to shine and be celebrated for who they are. The main takeaway the participants receive is tremendous confidence, self-esteem, and appreciation of their own inner-beauty.”

The website adds, “The Pageant of Hope has been to 17 states as well as 8 international regions including Australia, Cape Town South Africa, Cuba, Nassau, Ukraine Guatemala and already two cities in Jamaica, the most recent was in partnership with Digicel.”

Sims told Canvas Rebel in 2022, “When I created the Pageant of Hope in 2005, I had just won my first pageant title. I was also working with kids facing challenges and terminal illnesses at the time. I knew that the confidence and skills I gained from competing had to be passed on, so I created the most inclusive pageant in the world- where every participant leaves a winner, celebrating the importance of inner beauty and self esteem.”

5. Sims Says She Doesn’t Get Stressed Watching Her Husband Play Golf & Said She Is ‘Quirky & Weird’ & Helps ‘Enocourage Him to Be Himself’

Sims has been by Koepka’s side at many golf tournaments and events since their relationship began. In 2019, she told Golf.com, “All I can do is make him happy. I’m quirky and weird, I like to make him laugh. I encourage him to be himself.”

She added that when her husband’s out on the course, “I really don’t get that stressed because I’m not out there swinging a club. I’m just enjoying myself. I’m here for him. At this point, he’s so far ahead, I’m just enjoying watching him play.”

In 2017, then-Fox broadcaster Joe Buck created a bit of an awkward moment when he accidentally called Sims by Koepka’s ex-girlfriend’s name, Becky Edwards, unaware that Koepka and the soccer player had broken up. Buck was then corrected by one of his fellow broadcasters.

Sims told Golf Digest, “My phone LIT up. It was half like, ‘Congratulations to Brooks!’ And the other half were, ‘Did you hear what happened?’ And I was like, ‘of course I did.’ It was immediate. I was like, ‘It’s OK, life continues. We’re just fine.’ It was an honest mistake. I think being that we went to Vegas right after the win for five days, we kinda escaped it. We were in our own little world in Vegas celebrating. So we didn’t really have to experience what the media blew it up to be. We were by the pool and the casino just hanging out, no worries about that at all. And Brooks ended up meeting Joe Buck. They’re totally cool.”