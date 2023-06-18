U.S. Open Purse 2023: How Much Prize Money Does the Winner Make?

Harry How/Getty Rickie Fowler and Wyndham Clark walk on the sixth green during the final round of the 123rd U.S. Open Championship at The Los Angeles Country Club on June 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

The winner of the 123rd U.S. Open will earn $3.6 million as part of a $20 million purse of prize money for the 2023 golf tournament, according to the USGA. The tournament is being played at the Los Angeles Country Club in California from June 15 to June 18.

Wyndham Clark held a lead through the front nine holes of the final round on Sunday, with Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler and Scottie Scheffler trying to stay in contention. Clark and Fowler are both looking for their first victory at one of golf’s four major tournaments, while McIlroy is seeking his fifth and Scheffler his second.

In 2022, U.S. Open winner Matt Fitzpatrick took home $3.15 million from a purse that totaled $17.5 million, according to the USGA. In 2021, U.S. Open winner Jon Rahm took home a check for $2.25 million from a $12.5 million purse. According to the USGA, the 2023 payout will be a record for the tournament.

US Open 2023 Purse

The USGA released the following purse distribution for the top 50 players in the 2023 U.S. Open:

PLACE PRIZE MONEY
1st $3,600,000
2nd $2,160,000
3rd $1,413,430
4th $990,867
5th $825,297
6th $731,779
7th $659,727
8th $590,864
9th $534,753
10th $491,182
11th $448,249
12th $414,455
13th $386,187
14th $356,431
15th $330,926
16th $309,672
17th $292,669
18th $275,665
19th $258,662
20th $241,659
21st $226,993
22nd $212,328
23rd $198,088
24th $184,910
25th $173,433
26th $163,656
27th $156,217
28th $149,628
29th $143,252
30th $136,876
31st $130,500
32nd $124,124
33rd $117,747
34th $112,009
35th $107,333
36th $102,657
37th $98,194
38th $93,943
39th $89,692
40th $85,441
41st $81,190
42nd $76,939
43rd $72,689
44th $68,438
45th $64,187
46th $60,361
47th $56,535
48th $52,922
49th $50,797
50th $48,671

 

The U.S. Open Has the Highest Purse Among the 4 Major Golf Tournaments

rory mcilroy

GettyRory McIlroy at the U.S. Open in 2023.

The U.S. Open cuts the largest check to its winner out of the four major golf championships. In 2023, The Masters winner Jon Rahm won a prize of $3.24 million out of a purse of $18 million, according to CBS Sports. PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka took home a $3.15 million check out of a $17.5 million payout pool.

The purse and champion’s payday for The Open Championship in 2023 has not been announced yet. But in 2022, Open champion Cameron Smith won $2.5 million out of a $14 million purse, according to CBS Sports. The Open is set to be played from July 20 to July 23 at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in England.

According to Golf Digest, the emergence of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf, along with new media deals for the PGA, has led to record purses for both PGA Tour events and the major championships in 2023.

Golf Digest wrote, “The vault in financials remains jarring. For context, the PGA Tour’s $563 million projected total is more than double the tour’s total purse just 10 years ago ($260 million in 2013) and more than $500 million from 1993 ($53,203,611). For those wondering, the tour’s purse records date back to 1938, which saw a total purse of $158,000 spread across 38 events (the equivalent of $3,352,401.42 in 2023 dollars).”

The PGA Tour golfers head to Connecticut for the Travelers Championship on June 22 following the 2023 U.S. Open. The purse for the Travelers will be $8.3 million, with the winner taking home a payout of $1.494 million, according to the PGA Tour.

Two weeks before the U.S. Open, LIV and the PGA Tour announced a deal to settle ongoing lawsuits between the two golf organizations. The deal includes a pathway for LIV golfers to return to the tour and a large investment from the Saudi Public Investment Fund, according to The New York Times.

