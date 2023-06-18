U.S. Open Purse 2023: How Much Prize Money Does the Winner Make?

The winner of the 123rd U.S. Open will earn $3.6 million as part of a $20 million purse of prize money for the 2023 golf tournament, according to the USGA. The tournament is being played at the Los Angeles Country Club in California from June 15 to June 18.

Wyndham Clark held a lead through the front nine holes of the final round on Sunday, with Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler and Scottie Scheffler trying to stay in contention. Clark and Fowler are both looking for their first victory at one of golf’s four major tournaments, while McIlroy is seeking his fifth and Scheffler his second.

In 2022, U.S. Open winner Matt Fitzpatrick took home $3.15 million from a purse that totaled $17.5 million, according to the USGA. In 2021, U.S. Open winner Jon Rahm took home a check for $2.25 million from a $12.5 million purse. According to the USGA, the 2023 payout will be a record for the tournament.

US Open 2023 Purse

The USGA released the following purse distribution for the top 50 players in the 2023 U.S. Open:

PLACE PRIZE MONEY 1st $3,600,000 2nd $2,160,000 3rd $1,413,430 4th $990,867 5th $825,297 6th $731,779 7th $659,727 8th $590,864 9th $534,753 10th $491,182 11th $448,249 12th $414,455 13th $386,187 14th $356,431 15th $330,926 16th $309,672 17th $292,669 18th $275,665 19th $258,662 20th $241,659 21st $226,993 22nd $212,328 23rd $198,088 24th $184,910 25th $173,433 26th $163,656 27th $156,217 28th $149,628 29th $143,252 30th $136,876 31st $130,500 32nd $124,124 33rd $117,747 34th $112,009 35th $107,333 36th $102,657 37th $98,194 38th $93,943 39th $89,692 40th $85,441 41st $81,190 42nd $76,939 43rd $72,689 44th $68,438 45th $64,187 46th $60,361 47th $56,535 48th $52,922 49th $50,797 50th $48,671

The U.S. Open Has the Highest Purse Among the 4 Major Golf Tournaments

The U.S. Open cuts the largest check to its winner out of the four major golf championships. In 2023, The Masters winner Jon Rahm won a prize of $3.24 million out of a purse of $18 million, according to CBS Sports. PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka took home a $3.15 million check out of a $17.5 million payout pool.

The purse and champion’s payday for The Open Championship in 2023 has not been announced yet. But in 2022, Open champion Cameron Smith won $2.5 million out of a $14 million purse, according to CBS Sports. The Open is set to be played from July 20 to July 23 at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in England.

According to Golf Digest, the emergence of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf, along with new media deals for the PGA, has led to record purses for both PGA Tour events and the major championships in 2023.

Golf Digest wrote, “The vault in financials remains jarring. For context, the PGA Tour’s $563 million projected total is more than double the tour’s total purse just 10 years ago ($260 million in 2013) and more than $500 million from 1993 ($53,203,611). For those wondering, the tour’s purse records date back to 1938, which saw a total purse of $158,000 spread across 38 events (the equivalent of $3,352,401.42 in 2023 dollars).”

The PGA Tour golfers head to Connecticut for the Travelers Championship on June 22 following the 2023 U.S. Open. The purse for the Travelers will be $8.3 million, with the winner taking home a payout of $1.494 million, according to the PGA Tour.

Two weeks before the U.S. Open, LIV and the PGA Tour announced a deal to settle ongoing lawsuits between the two golf organizations. The deal includes a pathway for LIV golfers to return to the tour and a large investment from the Saudi Public Investment Fund, according to The New York Times.