Lacey Croom Homa, Max Homa’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Lacey Croom Homa is the wife of PGA Tour golfer Max Homa. They have been married since 2019 and have a son, Cam Andrew Homa.

Here’s what you need to know about Max Homa’s wife Lacey Homa:

1. Lacey Croom & Max Homa Celebrated Their Wedding Shortly After His First Win on the PGA Tour

Lacey Marie Croom and Max Homa dated for several years before they got married in 2019, the same year that Homa won his first event on the PGA Tour. Their wedding was in November 2019, according to Homa’s Instagram page.

According to PGATour.com, the couple began dating in 2013 after they met online and began chatting.

Homa’s first post on Instagram was a photo from their wedding. He wrote, “First IG post is of my beautiful new wife because 1) I love her and she always comes first, and 2) I’ve enjoyed being married and don’t wanna sleep on the couch tonight.”

He posted another photo from their wedding in April 2020 on her birthday and wrote in the caption, “Happy birthday to the hottest 29 year old in the world! Thx for being my best friend and the most fun quarantine partner ever. I know u feel old but I’ll always be older and hopefully that makes u feel better. I love uuuuu.”

On Valentine’s Day that year, Homa wrote on Instagram, “Happy Valentine’s Day to my beautiful wife. Thx for always making me laugh and for being the best dog mom on the planet. It’s our first Valentine’s Day as an old married couple, and I look forward to many more completely made up holidays in the future.”

2. Lacey Homa Is a California Native Who Has Worked as a Real Estate Agent

Like her husband, Lacey Homa is a California native. She grew up in Murrieta, California, and she has two brothers, according to public records. According to her LinkedIn profile, she graduated from California State University at Fullerton in 2013 with a degree in communications.

She is a licensed residential real estate appraiser in California and a licensed real estate agent in California and Arizona, according to her LinkedIn profile. She has worked for Croom Appraisal Services, a company owned by her mother.

In 2022, Max Homa told Golf.com when asked about restaurants he’s frequented in California, “I just go wherever my wife tells me. So I guess I’ve kept that the same.” When a reporter asked where he was “dragged” to by Lacey Homa, he responded, “Don’t say ‘dragged,’ then I’ll get in trouble. We went to Ad Hoc… Bottega, and she didn’t drag me to this one, we went to French Laundry for dinner with the Tour. That one’s pretty darn good indeed.”

Lacey Homa told PGATour.com about how her husband overcame struggles, “He is the hardest worker. I think if you continue to just work as hard as he is, you just kind of forget about that stuff. He did have some scar tissue for a while, but he has replaced those memories with so many good ones.”

She added, “I think that’s just innate. I think that’s just who he is. There are so many times that I look at him and am like, ‘You do the same thing every day, and you go to the golf course every day,’ and obviously he’s doing different things every time, but I mean, it can be 100-something in Arizona, or it can be raining, and he gets out there like … he’ll take a two-day break, and I can just tell, it’s hard for him to not work at it.”

3. Their Son, Cam Andrew Homa, Was Born in November 2022 & Lacey Homa Spent Time in the ICU Because of Complications

Max and Lacey Homa celebrated the birth of their first child, a son, Cam Andrew Homma, in November 2022. Max Homa wrote on Instagram, “He is healthy, peaceful, and happy. Full transparency, Lacey had some complications and had to have multiple surgeries. She spent quite a bit of time in the ICU.

He added, “Fortunately, she was released to the postpartum room earlier today and finally got to be with me and reunited with Cam😊 We are so happy and on the long road to recovery.”

Home wrote, “Thank u to everyone who has reached out to help. It means the world to us. We are already so in love with him. P.S. My wife is a freaking super hero and I’ve truly never been more proud and impressed @lacehoma.”

4. A Video of Lacey Homa Celebrating Her Husband’s Win at the Farmers Insurance Open While Holding Their Son Went Viral on TikTok

Just months after Cam Homa was born, he became the star of a viral video along with his mom. Lacey and Cam were at the Farmers Insurance Open and were caught on video celebrating Max’s win at the event.

A clip of Lacey Homa jumping up and down, with Cam in a baby carrier, went viral after she shared it on TikTok. Lacey Homa wrote, “No babies were harmed during this celebratory moment ⚠️😂.”

While Lacey Homa keeps her Instagam private, she shares a “a little glimpse” into her life on TikTok, where she has 11,000 followers on her “lacehoma” account.

5. Max & Lacey Homa Own a Home in Scottsdale, Arizona

Lacey and Max Homa live in Scottsdale, Arizona. They moved there shortly after their wedding and bought a $3.4 million house together in 2022, according to public records.

The home feature four bedrooms, four and a 1/2 bathrooms and an office, according to a real estate listing. It was built in 2017 and re-designed and update in 2020, the real estate listing says.

Max Homa told Golf.com about living in Arizona, “It doesn’t make you cool or special to play golf here. That’s what I like about it.”

He talked about fatherhood and settling in Scottsdale during that interview, saying, “I think your patience does go up immediately. Like, he’s screaming, but there’s no reason — he’s just fussy. Lacey will laugh because I’m already getting trained up. He’s there screaming on my chest and I’m watching TV with the subtitles on.”

He added, “I enjoy sitting at my house. If my friends could all live at my house, it would be my perfect lifestyle.”