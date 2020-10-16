Ex-Chiefs, Cowboys RB Auctioning Off 2019 Super Bowl Ring [LOOK]

Do you wish you could own a Super Bowl ring?

Well, now you can, thanks to one former Kansas City Chiefs player who is auctioning off his championship hardware less than two months after receiving it.

As first reported by TMZ Sports on Thursday afternoon, free agent RB Mike Weber, who spent the 2019-20 postseason on the Chiefs practice squad, is now selling his Super Bowl LIV ring online at Goldin Auctions, where the current bid is up to $60,000 and “could easily hit the 6-figure mark” before the auction window ends on November 1, as noted by TMZ.

K.C. Chiefs Player's Super Bowl Ring Hits Auction Block 1 Month After Getting Ithttps://t.co/Hk56kreP3g — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) October 15, 2020

Follow the Heavy on Chiefs Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

The dazzling ring features 255 diamonds, 36 rubies, 10.5 Karat gemstones, and the number of points the team trailed by in all three playoff games engraved on the inside (for good measure).

Chiefs Cut Weber in May After Taco Charlton Signing

No formal reason has been given publically for the sale of the ring, but with Weber currently out of a job in the league, it may be his best chance to capitalize on a unique opportunity with the Chiefs fresh off the height of their powers.

Weber originally entered the NFL as a seventh-round draft pick (No. 218 overall) of the Dallas Cowboys in 2019. After being cut prior to the start of last season, Dallas retained the Ohio State product and former Ezekiel Elliott teammate on their practice squad. Kansas City then signed the 23-year-old to its practice squad on January 8, where he remained until May 4 when the Chiefs waived him to make room on the team’s expanded 90-man offseason roster for another former Cowboys draft pick — DE Taco Charlton.

Listed at 5-feet-10-inches and 211 pounds, Weber has not recorded any official NFL stats, but did post a 4.47-second 40-yard dash, 22 bench reps and a 33.5-inch vertical jump at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine.

ALSO READ: