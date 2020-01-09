Chiefs Sign Former Dallas Cowboys Running Back

On Tuesday, the Kansas City Chiefs promoted G Ryan Hunter from the practice squad to the active roster to fill the spot of rookie S Juan Thornhill, who the team placed on injured reserve. Today the team made a few more additions to the roster.

Kansas City has added RB Mike Weber to the practice squad to replace the spot voided by Hunter yesterday. He will join third-year RB Elijah McGuire as the second back on the 10-man developmental roster.

#Chiefs made a couple of non-active roster moves on Wednesday, signing RB Mike Weber to the practice squad and signing DE Anthony Lanier to a reserve future contract. https://t.co/k4Lhzvc2FX — Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) January 8, 2020

The 22-year-old running back was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the seventh round (No. 218 overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft. The team released the decorated Ohio State product right before the start of the regular season, but later signed him to their practice squad for the remainder of the season.

In 2016, Weber immediately replaced current Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott as the Buckeyes starting running back. The pick used by the Cowboys to select Weber last April was acquired in a draft-day trade that ultimately landed the pick used by the Oakland Raiders to select standout WR Hunter Renfrow.

Chiefs Sign Anthony Lanier to Future Contract

In addition to the Weber signing, the Chiefs also signed DE Anthony Lanier to a reserve future contract on Wednesday. The 6’6,” 285-pound lineman was most recently on the Los Angeles Chargers practice squad in 2018. Lanier originally entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Washington Redskins. The 26-year-old has played in 15 career games (all with Washington) and compiled 14 total tackles, 5.0 sacks, six pass deflections, and a forced fumble.

#Chiefs signed DE Anthony Lanier to a reserve future contract, per the NFL transaction report. An undrafted free agent from Alabama A&M in 2016, he's spent time with Washington and the Chargers, — Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) January 8, 2020

According to Sports Illustrated, Laner “doesn’t count against the current roster limits and cannot play or practice with the team.”

For more NFL updates, follow Chris Licata on Twitter: @Chris__Licata