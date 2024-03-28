NFL Writer Calls Attention to Key Chiefs ‘Roster Hole’ Ahead of NFL Draft

The Kansas City Chiefs have built a pretty deep roster at most positions. However, they do have one glaring need according to long-time ESPN staff writer Bill Barnwell.

During an article detailing noticeable “roster holes” heading into April, Barnwell listed the Chiefs as one of nine franchises. The reason? They do not have a starting left tackle at the moment in Barnwell’s opinion.

“The Chiefs could start their fourth left tackle in five years in front of Patrick Mahomes,” the ESPN analyst began. “After Eric Fisher tore his Achilles tendon during the 2020 postseason, the team moved on from the 2013 No. 1 overall pick by trading for [Baltimore] Ravens tackle Orlando Brown Jr… and [later] replaced him with [Donovan] Smith, who started 12 games for Andy Reid & Co. as they won their third title of the Mahomes era last season.”

Now Smith is a free agent, and there has been no word on whether or not he plans to return.

“Smith was on a one-year deal for $3 million, so it was always likely he would move on in 2024,” Barnwell noted. “He hasn’t yet signed elsewhere, so a reunion is possible, but it would probably need to be on another below-market deal.”

The NFL writer also outlined second-year draft pick Wanya Morris as an option to take over the role — although Barnwell did not appear confident in that route.

“Morris didn’t fare well, allowing a 14.3% pressure rate across 223 pass-blocking opportunities, per NFL Next Gen Stats,” he relayed. “The six sacks he allowed from Week 12 onward were the third most of any player in the league, trailing only Ikem Ekwonu and Mekhi Becton.”

Barnwell acknowledged that Jawaan Taylor could potentially move to left tackle too, but that would then create a hole on the right side of the offensive line.

Chiefs Pushed to Sign Another Veteran Left Tackle

Kansas City has a few ways they can address this issue in 2024 — draft an offensive tackle first round, hand Morris the job despite questions about his ability or sign another veteran stopgap similar to Smith last year.

Barnwell explained why option three is now the way to go.

“Owing to the massive deal handed out to star defensive tackle Chris Jones and the franchise tag used on cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, the Chiefs didn’t have much financial flexibility early in free agency,” he recapped. “The team brought in wideout Marquise Brown, but Brown’s deal was close to a match for what they had been paying Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who was released.”

Having said that, trading Sneed to the Tennessee Titans has changed all that according to Barnwell — opening up almost $20 million in cap space.

“There’s not really a left tackle remaining on the market who should command a premium,” he continued. “Many — including Becton, [David] Bakhtiari and Smith — have injury histories that would cause teams to hesitate in handing out a long-term deal. The Chiefs also have to work on extensions for other players in their lineup, including linebacker Nick Bolton, center Creed Humphrey and right guard Trey Smith.”

All this led Barnwell to advise prioritizing left tackle with the money freed up in the Sneed trade. “Bringing in a veteran on a reasonable deal, as they did with Donovan Smith in May, would give Kansas City a hedge if Morris isn’t ready to step in at left tackle on a full-time basis,” he concluded.

Best Free Agent Options Remaining at Left Tackle

Barnwell cited a few of the left tackle options on the open market — Becton, Bakhtiari and Smith himself.

Others include Charles Leno, Duane Brown, Andre Dillard and versatile guard/tackles like Andrus Peat and Matt Feiler. There are also swing tackle candidates like Billy Turner, Kendall Lamm, Cameron Fleming and recent Chiefs backup Prince Tega Wanogho.

Of that group, Leno is coming off hip surgery at age 32, Bakhtiari has not played a full season since 2019, Brown is turning 39 in August and Feiler and Peat have not consistently started at OT in years.

Becton might offer the most upside as a former top 11 pick, but he has struggled with both health and pass protection since entering the league.

Dillard is another former first-round talent that has been connected to KC by analysts, but with candidates this shaky, the Chiefs’ best course of action might be to offer Smith a raise in salary to return.