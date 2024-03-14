Tyreek Hill Suggests Dolphins Sign Former 1,700-Yard WR

Miami Dolphins superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill has surpassed 1,700 yards through the air in both of his two seasons with the franchise. Now, he’d like Miami to consider signing another former 1,700-yard receiver.

“Just throwing this out there Michael Thomas in Miami would be 🥹,” Hill voiced on X amid NFL free agency.

Just throwing this out there Micheal Thomas in Miami would be 🥹 — Ty Hill (@cheetah) March 13, 2024

The former New Orleans Saints superstar was one of the best playmakers in the entire league from his rookie year in 2016 through the aforementioned 1,700-yard campaign in 2019. Over that span, he was voted to three Pro Bowls, along with two first-team All-Pro honors.

Unfortunately, injuries have derailed Thomas’ career since 2019. The pass-catcher only appeared in seven games in 2020 before missing the entire 2021 season and suiting up for three outings the following year.

Thomas did achieve a mild bounce back in 2023, with 448 receiving yards and a touchdown over 10 appearances with the Saints, but he’s certainly not the player he once was at age 31.

Dolphins Could Likely Afford WR Michael Thomas

The only positive thing about Thomas’ decline is that the Dolphins could potentially get him at a bargain. After all, Miami needs a third WR option behind Hill and Jaylen Waddle and the former Saint might not have suitors lining up like he used to.

During their free agency preview, Pro Football Focus projected a one-year, $6 million contract for Thomas in 2024 — including just $4.5 million in guarantees. That should be within the Dolphins’ budget.

“Thomas is still a smooth glider who can make contested catches with great hands and footwork along the sideline,” PFF reasoned. “He doesn’t quite have the same explosiveness of his heydays, but elite athleticism was never necessarily how he won as more of a master technician, so it’s all a question of health.”

They ranked him as the 13th best wideout in the free agency class, and the 117th best free agent overall.

The Dolphins have several openings at wide receiver at the moment with Braxton Berrios, Cedrick Wilson Jr., Chase Claypool, Robbie Chosen and River Cracraft all hitting free agency. It remains to be seen if general manager Chris Grier plans to bring any of these pass-catchers back in 2024.

Tyreek Hill Believes Dolphins Are Having ‘Sneaky Great’ Free Agency

On the evening of March 12, Hill credited the Dolphins’ front office with a “sneaky great free agency” — but it didn’t start off that way on Monday afternoon.

Miami’s free agency got off to a rough start on March 11. So much so that Hill took to social media to calm the nerves of fans.

In the end, Hill was right. The Dolphins weren’t done — despite several departures early on — and Grier has been plucking up free agents ever since. The most recent acquisitions were former Buffalo Bills defensive back Siran Neal and former Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Neville Gallimore.

The latter could be particularly important, considering Miami has already lost both Christian Wilkins and Raekwon Davis at the D-tackle position this week.

A third-round talent out of Oklahoma, Gallimore has not been much of a pass rusher throughout his career. The nose tackle has exactly 4.0 sacks over four seasons, but he has recorded 11 tackles for a loss over the same span of time.

Of course, that’s not necessarily his job. At 6-foot-2, 302 pounds, Gallimore is meant to be a gap-clogger and a run-stuffer.

He has not quite lived up to his draft status in that area either — with lackluster PFF grades in run defense since entering the league — but perhaps there’s some untapped potential for new defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver to take a crack at.

In 2023, Gallimore allowed an average of 2.6 yards per tackle against the run with eight “stops” and one missed tackle. He also registered 12 quarterback pressures as a pass rusher, the highest single season total of his NFL career.