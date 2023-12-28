Dolphins Injury Update on Tyreek Hill, Tua Tagovailoa & Several Stars vs. Ravens

The Miami Dolphins’ initial Week 17 injury report on December 27 was long and worrisome, as several star players were listed with ailments and unspecified “game statuses” including wide receiver Tyreek Hill and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

The NFL season is a war of attrition, so bumps and bruises in late December are nothing new. Having said that, Week 17 could be the most important game of the year for Miami considering a victory over the Baltimore Ravens would both clinch the AFC East and propel them into the No. 1 seed in the conference.

It doesn’t get bigger than this, and there were injury updates on Hill, Tagovailoa and all the Dolphins stars on Thursday, December 28.

Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill, Terron Armstead, De’Von Achane & Robert Hunt Return to Practice on Thursday of Ravens Week

In case you missed it, the following Dolphins did not practice on Wednesday: Hill (ankle/veteran rest), left tackle Terron Armstead (knee/ankle/back), running back Raheem Mostert (knee/ankle), running back De’Von Achane (toe), wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (ankle), guard Robert Hunt (hamstring) and wide receiver Robbie Chosen (concussion).

On Thursday, December 28, Miami Herald beat reporter Daniel Oyefusi and Sun Sentinel counterpart David Furones confirmed that Hill, Armstead, Achane and Hunt all returned to practice to some extent.

Several Dolphins returned to practice today, including Tyreek Hill, Terron Armstead, De’Von Achane and Rob Hunt. Hunt, though, didn’t do much after stretching in the portion open to media. Same with Achane. — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) December 28, 2023

Although, Oyefusi added that Achane and Hunt “didn’t do much after stretching in the portion open to media.”

Limited on Wednesday with left thumb and quad injuries, Tagovailoa was also out there on Thursday.

“Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa did not have anything on the left thumb he has listed on the injury report,” Furones relayed on December 28. “He threw passes short, intermediate and deep on the field and here on the side during stretch. He wore compression on both legs, with one quad on injury report.”

Both Hill and Tagovailoa — as well as Armstead — appear to be trending in the right direction for Week 17 against the Ravens, but the game status of a few Dolphins is not as clear.

Dolphins’ Jaylen Waddle & Raheem Mostert Did Not Participate for Second Straight Day of Practice in Week 17

The injury updates above were positive but Thursday reports on Waddle and Mostert were less ideal.

“Jaylen Waddle, Raheem Mostert still not seen participating,” Furones noted on the pair of key starters on offense.

Moments later, Oyefusi reiterated their absence on Thursday, stating that “Mostert is expected to play” while “Waddle’s status is more murky with his high ankle sprain.”

In other news, “both WR Robbie Chosen (concussion protocol) and RT Austin Jackson (oblique) were in red, non-contact jerseys” on December 28 according to Oyefusi. He informed that “both did some work in individual drills.”

Jackson logged a limited practice on December 27. As did safety Jevon Holland (knees), cornerback Xavien Howard (hip/thumb), offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg (calf/ankle), outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (wrist) and the aforementioned Tagovailoa.

Holland has missed the last four games after injuring his knees on Black Friday. The Dolphins have gone 3-1 without the safety but could certainly use him back against the Ravens.

Dolphins OC Frank Smith Brushes Off Tua Tagovailoa Injuries, Tyreek Hill ‘Manifesting’ Return of Jaylen Waddle

When asked about Tagovailoa’s thumb and quad issues on December 28, Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith told reporters that “everybody is working through stuff.” Implying that the QB’s appearance on the injury report is no more significant than any other player’s.

Outside of noting that the thumb ailment might have occurred during the Dallas Cowboys outing, Smith said very little about the new injury. Similarly, Tagovailoa made zero note of his thumb or quad during his Wednesday press conference, speaking as if he’d be out there against the Ravens.

As for Tyreek Hill, the speedster voiced that it’s “amazing” to be back on the field preparing for Week 17 on December 28. Hill also admitted that he’s “manifesting” Waddle will play in Baltimore, adding that he and his teammates will “support it” if the fellow wide receiver decides he’s not ready.