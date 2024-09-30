Yankees Playoff Hopes Take a ‘Blow’ as Slugger Declared ‘Longshot’

It’s not that anyone is confusing Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo for Lou Gehrig these days. It’s just that, with the MLB playoffs now upon us, the reality of the Bombers’ situation in the infield when Rizzo is not able to play is settling in. Rizzo broke two bones in his fingers on Saturday and the prognosis for him to play is grim.

The Yankees did leave that option open on Sunday. But, as manager Aaron Boone told host Chris Russo on the MLB Network show, “High Heat,” Yankees backers should not hold their breath on a Rizzo return.

“I think he is a longshot, at best, for the divisional round,” Boone declared.

Rizzo is batting just .228 this season, with an on-base percentage of .301. He has an OPS of just .637, which ranks as the worst of his career. He has only played 92 games but still, Rizzo’s eight home runs represent the worst homer rate of his career.

Still, there is a glaring drop-off in going from a polished defensive first baseman like Rizzo—who is rated the No. 15 first baseman in baseball at Baseball Savant—to a utility man like Oswaldo Cabrera or a rookie like Ben Rice, who was added to the roster on Sunday.

Anthony Rizzo Stabilized Infield Defense

Rizzo’s weak bat is an acceptable tradeoff when it comes to the defense he provides for the Yankees. He is not the only factor, of course, but the Yankees went 58-34 when Rizzo played this season, and just 36-34 when he did not. Rizzo had missed more than two months with a broken bone in his arm he suffered in June.

Rizzo had been slightly better at the plate since coming back, hitting .247 with a .345 on-base percentage.

“He’s played so well defensively since he has come back,” Boone said. “Like, you realize how good he is defensively when he has been gone so long. He’s been excellent the last few weeks over there, kind of an anchor for our defense. He’s actually been having good at-bats, too. He hasn’t hit for power since he’s come back, but he has gotten some big hits along the way, as we clinched the playoff spot, and clinched the East. He’s been having some good at-bats lately. He’s getting his hits.”

Yankees 1B Options Are Lacking

The problem for the Yankees is they really do not have a great answer for a prolonged Rizzo absence. Rice has potential, and had some good moments, but in the end, he batted .174 this year and struck out 46 times in 149 at-bats. Boone is unlikely to trust him much under the lights of the postseason.

“It’s a blow, no question about it,” Boone said. “We got Ben Rice up today, who has gotten some valuable experience today, who can impact the baseball. Oswaldo Cabrera has been such an important utility player for us the last couple of years, but even more so this year. It’s a blow, but we’ll figure it out.”

Cabrera is a decent enough option, but he has hit only .247 on the season with a .296 on-base percentage. He is a step down from Rizzo with the glove and not much of a step up with the bat. Again, Rizzo is having a poor season at the plate, but Boone was far more comfortable with him than with the choices he now has.