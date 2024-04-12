Key Outfielder Set to Return for the Cardinals

After injuring his ribs in spring training, St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbar has yet to play a regular-season game for the Redbirds in 2024. That will all change on Friday, as the team has activated him from the 10-day injured list, according to reporting by The Athletic‘s Katie Woo.

To make room for his return to the MLB roster, the Redbirds have optioned catcher Pedro Pagés back to the minor leagues. Nootbaar – who hit .261 with 14 HR and 46 RBIs last year – was expected to be one of the Cards’ breakout stars this season. Now, he’ll have the chance to showcase the skills that made him one of the team’s most promising young players.

With that move completed, Nootbaar will now be part of St. Louis’ roster when they play on the road against the Arizona Diamondbacks, and will likely be penciled in on manager Oliver Marmol‘s lineup card at some point during the weekend series

Projected as one of the team’s starting outfielders, Nootbaar was a victim of the rash of injuries that hit the Cards in the exhibition season. During a short rehab assignment, Nootbaar played six games in the minors, batting .191 with two RBI and a .558 OPS.

Nootbaar Could be a Dark Horse for the Cardinals

Considered to be a potential breakout player for the Redbirds, Nootbaar played in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, representing Japan. (His mother is Japanese — she came to the United States for college and met her future husband while studying in America). During that event, he reached base 14 times in 33 plate appearances, scored seven runs, and stole two bases, playing alongside Los Angeles Dodgers megastar Shohei Ohtani.

Team Japan would win the gold medal in the World Baseball Classic by defeating the USA. At the time, Nootbaar spoke about the experience, which many considered a star-making performance for him.

OF Lars Nootbaar has been activated from the injured list. C Pedro Pagés has been optioned to Memphis (AAA). pic.twitter.com/GPeoxaCXkX — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) April 11, 2024

“It’s been unbelievable,” Nootbaar told the Japan Times. “I’m surrounded by a bunch of talent, a lot of guys that will probably eventually be in the big leagues and have a lot of big-league success. “So just being part of the team has been a lot of fun, enjoying the ride with these guys. Great teammates, great coaches, everything.”

Entering 2024, Nootbaar was slated to be a starting corner outfielder and hit near the middle of the Cardinals’ batting order. It’s expected he will be in both of those spots at some point during the Diamondbacks series – possibly even his first day back on the active roster.

Early Injuries Have Hindered the Cardinals

Nootbaar wasn’t the only Redbird to go down during spring training. Fellow outfielder Dylan Carlson was injured while attempting to make a catch when he collided with teammate Jordan Walker. Meanwhile, Tommy Edman – projected to be the team’s starting centerfielder – has yet to play in 2024.

Lars Nootbaar on how he's feeling as he gets closer to his return to the #STLCards: "Ribs feel good. Played down in Indy this past week and no problems there so, I'm happy with that. … We've progressed pretty well." pic.twitter.com/RX73Jcp0qU — Bally Sports Midwest (@BallySportsMW) April 8, 2024

On top of that, the Cards began the year without their projected ace starting pitcher, Sonny Gray. He missed his first two starts of the year due to a strained hamstring before making his Cardinal debut earlier this week.

Despite all the players on the shelf, the Cardinals have gone a respectable 6-7 through the first 13 games of the 2024 campaign. They will play two upcoming series on the road, against the Diamondbacks (6-7) and the Oakland Athletics (5-8).