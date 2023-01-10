Ally Reveals 2 New Schemes for Alex Bowman’s No. 48

Ally Racing is mixing things up for its third season with Alex Bowman. The sponsor has revealed two wildly different primary schemes for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Ally Racing revealed the two schemes on January 10 with a short video. The clip revealed that Bowman will have a different look based on the time of the race. The day races will feature the plum primary scheme while the night races will have the black primary scheme.

Day and night. We've been keeping a secret. We'll be bringing not just one, but TWO new primary #Ally48 schemes to the 2023 season! Catch our plum primary scheme at day races and our black primary scheme at night races later this year.

Created by NASCAR Studios designer Caroline Fogle, each scheme has some standout details. The front of the day scheme brings back the classic purple color that took over the No. 48 in 2021 before fading to white on the rear.

The purple returns in another area as it covers the rear bumper. The day scheme also has a streamlined look with only the HendrickCars.com and Valvoline associate partner logos on the rear.

The Night Scheme Gives off Miami Vibes

The night scheme, for comparison, features a black base with the Ally colors represented in the form of neon stripes. This gives the stock car a South Beach feel. The massive Ally Racing logo takes over the hood of the stock car in airbrush form.

One major change for the night scheme is the door area. The numbers are teal, which ties into both the Ally Racing colors and the throwback scheme that Bowman ran in 2021 to honor now-former crew chief Greg Ives.

This night scheme will head to some prominent tracks on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule. The list includes 10 events that will air in primetime while putting the drivers under the lights.

The list of night events in the regular season includes the Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum in February, the Bristol Dirt Race in April, the All-Star Race in May, the Coca-Cola 600 in May, the Nashville Superspeedway race in June, the first-ever Chicago Street Race in July, the Atlanta Motor Speedway race in July, and the regular-season finale at Daytona International Speedway in August.

The primetime events continue into the playoffs with the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway and the Bristol Motor Speedway night race. Both of these events will take place in September as the drivers try to make it through the Round of 16.

Another Black Scheme Competed in 2022

The 2023 season marks the second time that the No. 48 will feature a black scheme, albeit in a significantly different manner. This night scheme will be one of Bowman’s primaries instead of a one-off look.

Ally, Hendrick Motorsports, and Bowman partnered with Danny “The Count” Coker for a special scheme in 2022. The fans were able to help design the scheme for the playoff race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway while utilizing elements that fit with the longtime car designer.

Alex Bowman's Spooky Ally Paint Scheme designed by Danny The Count Coker that will on track at Las Vegas is now available for Pre-Orders!

The winning scheme was all black, and it featured bats and lightning bolts. This scheme made its debut at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on October 16, but Bowman was not the driver due to a concussion. Instead, Noah Gragson finished 11th overall while continuing to serve as Hendrick Motorsports’ injury replacement.

The 2023 season will provide Bowman with an opportunity to put a black car on display. He will continue to pursue wins and a return to the playoffs while alternating between the two primary looks.