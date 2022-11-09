NASCAR Sets Times & Channels for 2023 Cup Series Schedule

The NASCAR season just wrapped up, but there are already plans in place for 2023. The sanctioning body has released the times and channels for the entire Cup Series schedule.

NASCAR dropped the news on November 9 and revealed that there will be 21 Cup Series races that air on FOX or NBC. This is the most since the 2009 season. Additionally, 10 Cup Series races will air during primetime while putting the races under the lights. This includes the first-ever Chicago street race, which will start at 5:30 p.m. ET.

“Over the last few years, we’ve worked closely with our broadcast partners, tracks, teams, drivers, and industry stakeholders to deliver some of the most bold and innovative schedules in NASCAR’s history — 2023 is no exception,” said Brian Herbst, NASCAR senior vice president of media and productions.

“We will always look for opportunities to expand the distribution of our world-class racing product to NASCAR’s loyal fanbase — by adding more broadcast and primetime races in 2023, our media partners are continuing their commitment to reach as many viewers as possible through their network platforms. This commitment was on full display in 2022, with a 4% year-over-year viewership increase for the NASCAR Cup Series and we look forward to continuing the momentum in 2023.”

The FOX Schedule Features 11 Races on the Main Channel

Following the tradition set in past seasons, the first half of the schedule will feature a healthy mix of FOX and FS1. The overwhelming majority of the Xfinity and Truck Series races will air on FS1 while 11 Cup Series races will air on FOX.

The Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum will kick off the streak. The exhibition race will air on FOX on February 5 (8 p.m. ET) and then the Daytona 500 will take over FOX on February 19 (2:30 p.m. ET).

The early portion of the schedule will air entirely on FOX. This includes races at Auto Club Speedway (February 26), Las Vegas Motor Speedway (March 5), Phoenix Raceway (March 12), Atlanta Motor Speedway (March 19), and Circuit of the Americas (March 26). The first FS1 Cup Series race will be at Richmond Raceway on April 2.

The end of the first half of the Cup Series schedule will feature two important races on FOX. The Coca-Cola 600 will air on the main channel on May 28 (6 p.m. ET). Two weeks later, the trip to Sonoma Raceway will air on FOX at 3:30 p.m. ET.

The NBC Kickoff Race Moves Into Primetime

While the majority of races in 2023 will begin between 2:30-3:30 p.m. ET, there will be a select few that take over primetime. The Bristol Dirt Race is a fitting example with its 7 p.m. ET start time on April 9. Similarly, the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway will begin at 8 p.m. ET on May 21.

The NBC portion of the schedule will begin with a primetime event. The Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway, which previously started in the afternoon, will now take place under the lights. The race will begin at 7 p.m. ET, and it will air on NBC.

“In less than three years since returning to the NASCAR calendar, Music City is already one of the most already anticipated stops on the schedule,” said Erik Moses, Nashville Superspeedway’s president and general manager.

“Having a prime-time audience for the Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race will just add to all the fun and entertainment for our tripleheader weekend. We can’t wait for #NASHCAR fans to join us for all the excitement.”

The Peacock will actually have three straight weeks of primetime races. Following the trip to Nashville, the Cup Series will take on the Chicago street race. This historic event will begin at 5:30 p.m. ET on July 2. One week later, the Cup Series drivers will take on Atlanta Motor Speedway. The start time for the July 9 race is 7 p.m. ET.