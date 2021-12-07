RFK Racing Reveals Markedly Different Fastenal Schemes

RFK Racing has made a big reveal ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. The team has showcased new Fastenal schemes that will take effect as the company returns for its 12th season as a primary partner. Fastenal will work with both Chris Buescher and Brad Keselowski.

The two-car Cup Series team announced the news on Tuesday, December 7, with a press release. RFK Racing also tweeted out photos of the two stock cars with markedly different Fastenal schemes. As Keselowski pointed out on his Twitter account, the team went with matte black and blue for the colors and added in matching chrome numbers. These designs marked major changes from the past Fastenal schemes used by Buescher and other RFK Racing drivers.

2022 looks good on you, @FastenalCompany! You'll see the blue & black colors on the No. 6 and No. 17 with a brand new look next season! MORE 👉🏼https://t.co/VQ0ix1lAoc pic.twitter.com/7lQfx5WoFW — RFK Racing (@RFKracing) December 7, 2021

“Fastenal has been a driving force behind our organization for more than a decade now, and their dedication to step up and extend the partnership to Brad and the No. 6 team is just further proof of their commitment to not only our sport, but our team and its success,” said RFK Racing president Steve Newmark in a statement. “And, we’re excited to show the world our first scheme on a Next Gen car in a season that will have an unprecedented energy and attention with so many positive changes across the NASCAR landscape.”

Fastenal first joined the organization during the 2010 season as a primary partner in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. The company joined Carl Edwards on the No. 60 entry and remained with him in 2011 when RFK Racing — formerly Roush Fenway Racing — won the owners championship.

Buescher Will Continue His Relationship With Fastenal

While Keselowski will make his first starts with Fastenal on his stock car, Buescher will continue his relationship with the tool distributor. He first debuted Fastenal as a primary on his No. 60 Roush Fenway Racing Ford during the 2015 Xfinity Series season, the same year that he won the championship over Chase Elliott and Ty Dillon.

Buescher started his Cup Series career in 2016 with Front Row Motorsports, reaching the playoffs after winning at Pocono. He spent three seasons with JTG Daugherty Racing (2017-2019) before returning to the welcoming arms of RFR. Buescher replaced Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in the No. 17 Ford and began working with Fastenal once again.

Since making his return to the No. 17 Ford, Buescher has run more than 40 of the 72 points-paying races with a Fastenal scheme on his stock car. He also helped contribute to the total of 71 top-10s and 45 top-fives with Fastenal as a primary partner.

RFK Racing Has Multiple Primary Partners in Place for 2022

The reveal of the Fastenal schemes only continues the run of partner announcements made by RFK Racing. The organization also made two during the 2021 season — one that was an extension and one that was an addition of a new partner.

RFK Racing announced on August 28 that a key partner of Buescher’s had extended its deal. Fifth Third Bank signed a multi-year contract extension with the team and continued a relationship that has lasted 10 years. Fifth Third Bank will continue to serve as a primary of the No. 17.

The organization then revealed on September 21 that a new partner had joined the fold on a multi-year deal. Violet Defense, a germ-killing company with patented UV technology, agreed to serve as a primary for both the No. 17 and the No. 6 entries for four total races in 2021, as well as multiple others through the 2023 season.

With Fastenal, Fifth Third Bank, and Violet Defense on board, RFK Racing is closer to having its full list of partners out in the open. However, Keselowski noted on Twitter that this Fastenal announcement was his “first,” indicating that more are on the way.

