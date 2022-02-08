Brett Moffitt Reunites With Key Partner for Daytona Race

Our Motorsports driver Brett Moffitt will have a familiar partner in place for the first race of the NASCAR Xfinity Series season. He will reunite with HomeTown Lenders to kick off his schedule.

The NASCAR team announced the news with a press release. The Alabama-based mortgage company with locations in more than 40 states will make its return to the No. 02 Chevrolet Camaro for the Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner. 300 at Daytona International Speedway on February 19 (5 p.m. ET, FS1).

Prior to the announcement, Moffitt quietly indicated that HomeTown Lenders would make its return. He wore a firesuit representing the company during NASCAR Production Days on January 18, 2022. This firesuit also featured associate partner logos for Fr8Auctions, Concrete Supply, and Destiny Homes. These companies all served as primary partners for select races in the 2021 season.

“The partnership we have developed with HomeTown Lenders over the past several months has been tremendous,” Moffitt said in a statement from the team. “To have them stepping up in 2022 to be a partner for the No. 02 Our Motorsports team is incredible. Billy, John, Kerry and everyone at HomeTown has been great to work with and hopefully we can take the [No. 02] HomeTown Lenders Chevrolet to Victory Lane at Daytona.”

HomeTown Lenders Joined Moffitt During 2 Races

The season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway will not be the first time that the No. 02 has featured HomeTown Lenders graphics. The company also joined Moffitt for two races during the 2021 Xfinity Series season.

HomeTown Lenders made its 2021 debut for the trip to the Charlotte Roval on October 9. Moffitt showcased a white, green, and red scheme featuring the mortgage company, but a crash ended his day after 30 laps.

HomeTown Lenders returned to the No. 02 Chevrolet the following week for the race at Texas Motor Speedway. Moffitt started 26th overall and then raced his way to a 16th-place finish while Truck Series driver John Hunter Nemechek won.

“We are very grateful to have HomeTown Lenders back in 2022,” said Mary Our, owner of the No. 02 Chevrolet Camaro, in a statement from the team. “We look forward to building a strong partnership with the HomeTown Lenders team this season and hope to see them in Victory Lane!”

Moffitt Will Have a New Crew Chief at Daytona

When Moffitt returns to the No. 02 Chevrolet for the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway, he will have a new person atop the pit box. He will work with Kris Bowen during the 2022 Xfinity Series season.

Bowen’s experience as a crew chief comes from his time in the K&N East and West Series. He has 92 total races on his resume, including wins with Dalton Sargeant and Chase Elliott in the West Series. He also guided Jesse Little and Ronnie Bassett Jr. to one win each in the East Series.

Moffitt was originally set to work with Jeff Hensley during the season after having multiple people atop the pit box in 2021. However, Hensley departed Our Motorsports to join ThorSport Racing and three-time Truck Series champion Matt Crafton. He will now replace Junior Joiner, who retired at the end of the 2021 season, while Bowen joins Moffitt.

READ NEXT: Front Row Motorsports Expands Partnership With Returning Primary