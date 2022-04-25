A Travis Pastrana Scheme Returns for Throwback Weekend

Camping World Truck Series driver Carson Hocevar is going to turn some heads during Throwback Weekend at Darlington Raceway. The playoff contender has revealed that he will bring back a Travis Pastrana scheme.

Hocevar teased the reveal on April 25. He showed silhouettes of a truck and a stock car sitting side-by-side, but he didn’t provide any more information other than announcing when he would reveal the scheme. Hocevar then made the big reveal at 1:30 p.m. ET and showed that he will bring back the grey and orange Boost Mobile scheme that Pastrana previously used in the Nationwide Series — now the Xfinity Series.

Hocevar’s updated scheme is a solid recreation of Pastrana’s ride. It has a gray background with all of the subtle images incorporated into the pattern. Though there is a major difference in that Boost Mobile will not be Hocevar’s primary partner. Instead, he will work with Premier Security on May 6 (7:30 p.m. ET, FS1).

Boost Mobile Supported Pastrana During Multiple Seasons

The Maryland native made his Nationwide Series debut during the 2012 season. He joined RAB Racing for eight of his nine starts, and he drove the No. 99 Toyota Camry with Boost Mobile as his primary partner. His ninth start was for Jack Roush, who he joined for a full-time season in 2012.

Pastrana made his season debut at Richmond Raceway on April 27, and he turned in a 20th-place finish. He returned to the No. 99 for races at Darlington Raceway, Iowa Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Chicagoland Speedway, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and Atlanta Motor Speedway. His best finish was 13th overall during the trip to Indianapolis.

Pastrana also put the Boost Mobile scheme on display during the 2011-2012 K&N Pro East Series seasons. He made three East Series starts in 2011 with Boost Mobile as his primary partner and one West Series start in 2011. Pastrana rounded out his Boost Mobile schedule with a start at Bristol Motor Speedway in 2012.

Hocevar Continues His Pursuit of a Truck Series Win

Throwback Weekend at Darlington Raceway will provide Hocevar with another opportunity to cement his spot in the playoffs. He is currently ninth in points and above the cutline, but he does not yet have a guaranteed opportunity to pursue the championship trophy.

Hocevar, who made the playoffs on points in 2021, will continue to pursue his first career Truck Series win during the trip to Darlington Raceway. He has two previous starts at The Track Too Tough to Tame with one top-five finish. He made his debut at the track in 2021 with a third-place finish before returning in the playoffs and finishing 11th overall.

The 9️⃣9️⃣ … out of nowhere! @benrhodes is a winner on the @BMSupdates Dirt! pic.twitter.com/736bIDgPLD — NASCAR Camping World Trucks (@NASCAR_Trucks) April 17, 2022

Hocevar is fresh off his best finish of the year, albeit one that frustrated him. He finished second overall in the Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt on April 16 behind reigning champion Ben Rhodes.

The driver of the No. 42 lined up next to John Hunter Nemechek for the final restart at the dirt-covered short track. He took the lead once the green flag waved and battled Nemechek for the spot at the front of the pack. However, Rhodes dove from the top of the track to the inside and moved past Hocevar to take the lead. Hocevar attempted to take back control, but he didn’t have the speed to complete the pass on the No. 99.

“When he threw the slide job, I tried to like slide with him and get him off, and he hit my left front and walked me up the race track,” Hocevar said after the race, quote courtesy of NASCAR’s Terrin Waack. “I just had nothing. I just had to rip top and hope I either crossed him over or beat him.”

