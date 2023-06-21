Chase Elliott Lands Multi-Year Sponsor Extension

The No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro will have a primary partner returning for multiple NASCAR Cup Series seasons. Llumar will continue its support of Chase Elliott.

Hendrick Motorsports announced the news on June 21. The organization said that Llumar had inked an extension that runs through the 2026 Cup Series season. This deal includes two races per season, as well as two additional races in 2023.

Elliott, the 2020 Cup Series champion, already ran a Llumar scheme once during the 2023 season — Throwback Weekend at Darlington Raceway. He paid tribute to his father with a red-and-white scheme.

Now, Elliott will have another scheme for the regular-season finale at Daytona International Speedway and the playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway. The playoff race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway remains on the schedule as part of a previous announcement.

“I’m excited to continue our relationship with LLumar and to get two additional chances to get them to victory lane this season,” Elliott said in a press release.

“I’ve really enjoyed getting to meet many of the Eastman employees over the years, whether it’s at their facilities near tracks where we compete or having them out for the races. I look forward to seeing what we can continue to accomplish together in the coming years.”

Llumar Has Celebrated 1 Win With Elliott

Eastman Performance Films, which uses the sponsorship to highlight Llumar, first joined forces with Elliott during the 2021 Cup Series season. The company served as the primary for the inaugural race at Circuit of the Americas while making its move into NASCAR.

This debut went well for Eastman and Llumar. Elliott won the rain-shortened road course race at Circuit of the Americas after he gambled and stayed out on the track despite having an insufficient amount of fuel.

Llumar returned to the No. 9 during the 2022 season and served as the primary partner for two additional races. Elliott showcased the brand at COTA as he finished fourth and then at Martinsville Speedway as he finished 10th after starting from the pole.

Elliott only has one career win with Llumar, but he has delivered strong performances with the brand on his No. 9 Chevrolet. The third-place finish at Darlington Raceway was only the latest example.

Elliott Now Has Multiple Sponsors Locked Up

Llumar is not the only sponsor that will continue to support Elliott in the NASCAR Cup Series. Hooters agreed to return for the 2024 season while NAPA Auto Parts added multiple years to its existing deal.

On July 20, 2022, NAPA and Hendrick Motorsports announced that they had reached a multi-year extension. They noted that this deal included 26 races per season as NAPA remained the anchor partner.

The original press release did not detail the number of years included in this extension. However, it followed Elliott signing a massive, five-year extension that locked him up through the 2027 Cup Series season.

One other company that has inked a large extension is UniFirst. The company kicked off the 2022 season by signing a five-year extension that includes three races in 2022, three races in 2023, and five races each season from 2024-2028.

UniFirst doesn’t have a points-paying race win with Elliott, but the company has celebrated after an exhibition event. UniFirst was the co-primary partner in 2020 as Elliott won the All-Star Race.