Chase Elliott Supports Children’s Healthcare With New Scheme

Chase Elliott will have a special scheme for the Cup Series trip to Atlanta Motor Speedway. He will drive a campfire-themed car as he aims to raise money for the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

The special scheme was inspired by art from 13-year-old Kayleb Duran-Rodriguez, who was diagnosed with Leukemia in 2020. The No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro will have a campfire on the hood, as well as marshmallows roasting on sticks. The sides will have the moon above a grassy field.

#Desi9nToDrive returns to @atlmotorspdwy for the Night Race on July 9 with a summer nights theme on my @thenapanetwork car and race uniform. Help me raise funding to benefit @childrensatl starting today at https://t.co/KmUbFfPJfv! pic.twitter.com/vBVukQUTIz — Chase Elliott (@chaseelliott) June 14, 2023

The scheme is part of the Chase Elliott Foundation’s Desi9n to Drive program, which supports the Aflac Cancer Center at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. To date, this program has raised over $350,000 through donations, auctions, ticket sales, and diecast sales.

Along with running a special scheme, Elliott will continue the tradition of wearing the custom firesuit, gloves, shoes, and helmet. The helmet, in particular, will lean into the theme with roasting s’mores on the sides and text reading, “S’mores Win!”

The Program Has Previously Headed to South Carolina

An annual tradition, the Desi9n to Drive scheme has put the art of several patients on display. Though two recent examples actually made their debut at Darlington Raceway.

The 2022 version of the scheme was put on display during the Southern 500 that opened the playoffs. Elliott headed to The Lady in Black with a light blue scheme on his No. 9 Chevrolet, one that featured dogs, dog bones, and paw prints.

Then-16-year-old Dani Gamel had the winning art submission for the 2022 scheme. She used her design to highlight the facility dogs that provided support when she was receiving treatment for leukemia.

Similarly, the 2021 design also made its debut during the Southern 500. Elliott had a black base on his No. 9 Chevrolet with gold accents that formed puzzle pieces. Multiple patients worked together to create this memorable scheme.

The 2020 Cup Series champion had a special firesuit, shoes, helmet, and gloves designed by the patients that matched the car. Additionally, William Byron, Kyle Larson, and Alex Bowman all had special shoes designed by the patients. These became available on the auction block after the playoff race.

Elliott Now Pursues Another Win at His Home Track

The Desi9n to Drive program will switch to a different track, but the goal will remain the same. Put the scheme on display, raise crucial funds for patients at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, and contend for the all-important win.

Atlanta Motor Speedway is a track where Elliott has achieved success in the Next Gen era. He has made two starts since the track became a mini-superspeedway — he missed the spring 2023 race with an injury — and he has delivered strong performances.

The first Atlanta race of the Next Gen era saw Elliott finishing sixth overall in the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro. He led 29 total laps, but it was teammate William Byron who took the win.

Fast-forward to the summer race in 2022, and Elliott achieved a career goal. He led 96 laps and blocked a hard-charging Corey LaJoie on the final lap. The No. 7 hit the wall and wrecked, which brought out the caution for the final time. Elliott was just ahead of Ross Chastain when the caution flew, so NASCAR scored him as the winner of the Cup Series races.