Denny Hamlin Expands Summer Racing Schedule

Three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin has added another race to his summer schedule. He will join the Superstar Racing Experience for a one-off race.

The SRX Series announced the news on February 1 with a press release. Hamlin will make his series debut on July 13 during the season-opening event at Stafford Motor Speedway in Connecticut. This event will help him kick off a weekend that also features a NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

𝗗𝗲𝗹𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗱: 𝗢𝗻𝗲 𝗗𝗘𝗡𝗡𝗬 𝗛𝗔𝗠𝗟𝗜𝗡! 3x Daytona 500 Champion Denny Hamlin will make his SRX debut in a one-off appearance at Stafford this summer. Full Release: https://t.co/AtcGcACQA0 pic.twitter.com/44h8UvhDgp — Superstar Racing Experience (@SRXracing) February 1, 2023

“I am absolutely fired up to join the SRX season opener at Stafford Motor Speedway,” Hamlin said in a press release. “That track has so much history, to finally get to race there will be a bucket list item for me. It’s been fun watching SRX grow over the past two years, and it’s an honor they asked me to join them.”

Hamlin Joins a Stacked Lineup in Connecticut

The SRX Series has been making a flurry of announcements in recent weeks while setting the stage for its third season, which also features a broadcast deal with ESPN. The addition of Hamlin is only the latest.

According to the previous announcements, Hamlin will face off with a stacked list of peers. He will climb into the purpose-built race car and race against both Kevin Harvick and Clint Bowyer, who will both make their own SRX Series debuts.

Additionally, Hamlin will compete against full-time SRX Series drivers in Brad Keselowski, Hailie Deegan, Bobby Labonte, and Ryan Newman. Both Keselowski and Deegan will make their full-time debuts while Labonte and Newman will return in pursuit of a series championship.

“When I reached out to Denny, and he responded in such a positive manner, it helped me validate why ESPN and the return of Thursday Night Thunder was such a great move for SRX,” said series CEO Don Hawk. “The model allows us to secure his caliber of talent — and he can flat out drive. We’re thrilled to have him and love his enthusiasm to be a part of the field.”

Hamlin Continues Adding New Things to His Schedule

Hamlin is already one of the busiest people in NASCAR. He drives full-time for Joe Gibbs Racing, and he runs 23XI Racing. Now he is only adding more things to his packed schedule.

The trip to Stafford Motor Speedway for the SRX Series race is only one example. Hamlin also joined forces with Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Dirty Mo Media to launch a new podcast.

“Actions Detrimental” will be the new place where Hamlin can sit down and get some things off his chest. He and co-host Jared Allen can weigh in on the biggest news stories in NASCAR while also discussing some unique topics.

According to the teases revealed by Dirty Mo Media, the duo will talk about the lack of practice before the Daytona 500 qualifying, Ross Chastain’s wall ride at Martinsville Speedway, and why Ricky Stenhouse Jr. would make a great babysitter.

Hamlin’s first podcast episode will drop immediately after the first race. He will compete in the Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum on February 5 and then he will fly home and record the first episode of “Actions Detrimental.” The episode will then become available to subscribers on February 6.