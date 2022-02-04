Michael McDowell Reunites With Key Partner in 2022

The No. 34 Ford Mustang will have a key partner back for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, starting with the Busch Light Clash exhibition event. Love’s Travel Stops has returned to Front Row Motorsports as a primary partner for the 10th consecutive season.

FRM issued a press release announcing the news on Friday, February 4. Michael McDowell will once again drive the yellow and red Ford Mustang as he sets out to defend his Daytona 500 win from the 2021 season. He will showcase the scheme for half of the races during the 2022 Cup Series season, which includes stops at Bristol Motor Speedway, Talladega Superspeedway, Nashville Superspeedway, Road America, and Texas Motor Speedway among others.

10 years never looked so good. Love’s is excited to continue its partnership with @Team_FRM for the 10th consecutive season. @Mc_Driver and the team are ready to defend their Daytona 500 Championship win in the No. 34 Love’s Ford Mustang this month! pic.twitter.com/GOIqENw3bP — Love's Travel Stops (@LovesTravelStop) February 4, 2022

“We’re ready to make this season even better than last year,” McDowell said in a statement. “We can only do that with the support of Love’s and Speedco. They are very loyal partners of Front Row Motorsports and we want to continue to bring them success on the track. I appreciate their partnership and I am ready to show what we can do together this year.”

McDowell Enjoyed a Career Year With Love’s & Speedco

The 2021 Cup Series season started in a surprising manner. McDowell won the Daytona 500 and captured one of the sport’s Crown Jewels. This season-opening victory made him the first person to secure his spot in the playoffs, and it set up a career year.

The veteran driver entered the 2021 season with no previous Cup Series wins and only 12 top-10 finishes and three top-fives in a career dating back to the 2008 season. However, McDowell reached Victory Lane for the first time in the Cup Series and posted a career-high five top-10 finishes, including a third-place finish in the Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. He also tied his career-high two top-fives in a season.

McDowell will now pursue even more success while reuniting with a key partner for half of the Cup Series season. He will also showcase the Gen 7 Ford Mustang as he sets out to defend his Daytona 500 win.

“We are very proud to continue our partnership with Front Row Motorsports and Michael McDowell,” said Dave Frankenfield, vice president of Marketing for Love’s, in a statement. “Our customers have enjoyed following the team over the past nine seasons and we’re thrilled with the Daytona 500 win last year. We’re excited to see what this season brings and wish the team much success.”

The First Race Featuring Love’s Will Take Place in LA

While McDowell will showcase Love’s throughout the regular season and playoffs, he will start the year with a trip to Los Angeles. He will display the yellow and red scheme as he takes on the Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum.

The race remains a mystery for much of the Cup Series field. Martin Truex Jr. told media members that he hopes the race doesn’t turn into a crash fest while Corey LaJoie said that the drivers are talented enough to avoid this outcome.

“I’m excited. I think it’s going to be an entertaining race,” McDowell said in a video for FRM. “There’s going to be a lot of beating and banging. It should be pretty exciting for all of the fans. I’m looking forward to it. Optimistic. It’s a good warm-up to get ready for the Daytona 500.”

READ NEXT: Kurt Busch & Bubba Wallace Land New Primary Partner