Kevin Harvick Has His New Hunt Brothers Pizza Scheme

The No. 4 Ford Mustang will have a new look for select races during the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Stewart-Haas Racing has revealed another of Kevin Harvick‘s Gen 7 schemes, one that features a large Hunt Brothers Pizza logo on the door.

The Cup Series organization posted a photo on Twitter on January 17 that showed off the green stock car with its white hood. The Hunt Brothers Pizza design is similar to past versions with its Busch Light logo and the dark green details running down the sides of the stock car. However, the main difference is that there is now a massive Hunt Brothers Pizza logo behind the door number.

Fresh out the oven!@KevinHarvick and the No. 4 @hbpizza Ford Mustang are ready to deliver starting at Phoenix. pic.twitter.com/UIzzejzdx2 — Stewart-Haas Racing (@StewartHaasRcng) January 17, 2022

According to the tweet, Harvick will first debut the Hunt Brothers Pizza Ford at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, March 13. He will control the green stock car at the one-mile track where he has reached Victory Lane nine times in 38 total starts, including a season sweep in 2014. Harvick’s most recent win at Phoenix took place in 2018 when he held off Kyle Busch.

Harvick Used a Hunt Brothers Scheme Multiple Times in 2021

The 2014 Cup Series veteran did not reach Victory Lane during the 2021 season, bringing his 11-year run of winning seasons to an end. However, he still finished fifth in points after posting 24 top-10 finishes in 36 starts.

Five of these races featured the green and white Hunt Brothers Pizza scheme. He first represented the partner at Atlanta Motor Speedway and finished 10th overall in the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500. Harvick also ran Hunt Brothers Pizza schemes for two races at Richmond Raceway, one at Dover International Speedway, and one at Texas Motor Speedway.

Along with his Cup Series starts, Harvick also joined forces with Hunt Brothers Pizza for a Camping World Truck Series race. He joined David Gilliland Racing for the Bristol Motor Speedway dirt race on March 29, 2021, and finished 15th overall while fellow Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr. reached Victory Lane.

Stewart-Haas Racing Has Revealed Multiple Schemes for Harvick

The season-opening Daytona 500 is just over one month away, and teams are providing more and more information about sponsors and schemes. SHR, in particular, has revealed multiple schemes for Harvick and the No. 4 team.

Three of the races during the 2022 season will feature a reunion between Harvick and Rheem, the partner that he took to Victory Lane during the 2007 Daytona 500. He will showcase the red, white, and black scheme at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 6, Darlington Raceway on May 8, and Kansas Speedway on September 11.

Similarly, SHR revealed Harvick’s primary Busch Light scheme on January 5 while showing off the pages of a 2022 scheme preview book. The design featured several similarities to past versions, including the word “Busch” with five Hs, but a large Mobil 1 logo took up space on the bottom of the door. Harvick will use this scheme during the Busch Light Clash on February 6, as well as other races during the regular season.

Harvick actually revealed the first 2022 scheme during an appearance on “NASCAR Race Hub” on October 27. He announced that GearWrench had signed on to be a primary sponsor for five races and an associate sponsor for the rest of the schedule. Harvick then showed off a render of the No. 4 GearWrench Ford Mustang.

