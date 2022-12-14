Jeb Burton Teases Racing News With Short Video

Another Silly Season question will potentially soon have an answer. Jeb Burton has teased some upcoming racing news with a brief video on his Twitter account.

The video showed a montage of Burton at various races. There were moments when he walked the starting grid in his Our Motorsports/Alsco Uniforms firesuit. There were also glimpses of him racing during multiple NASCAR Xfinity Series events.

New year new goals! Stay tuned… 👊🏻😏 pic.twitter.com/UGV8xcXtNJ — Jeb Burton (@JebBurtonRacing) December 13, 2022

Burton didn’t provide any details about when he will make this announcement. Instead, he simply said “New year new goals! Stay tuned…” while adding in the smirk emoji.

There were multiple people that weighed in after seeing Burton’s cryptic tweet. Some said that he would make his way to Alpha Prime Racing to join a strong lineup of drivers. Others said that JD Motorsports could be his ultimate destination. Though one person just wanted to know if Burton would be in the Xfinity Series or Craftsman Truck Series.

Burton Previously Announced His Departure From Another Team

There have been questions about Burton’s future since October 28. This was the day when he released a brief statement announcing that he would no longer be part of Our Motorsports.

“Thank you to all my fans and partners for their continued support,” Burton said in a statement on Twitter. “Thank you also goes out to the entire Our Motorsports organization for their support this season. I appreciate the opportunity that Chris Our gave me to drive the No. 27 for Our Motorsports.

“As this season ends, I’m looking forward to the road ahead. I have great partners and fans and look forward to making an announcement in the near future about our plans for next season.”

Burton had originally signed on to drive the No. 27 for Our Motorsports for multiple seasons. He joined a lineup that included Brett Moffitt in the No. 02 and Anthony Alfredo in the No. 23. However, the situation changed midway through a season filled with mechanical issues and unexpected crashes.

Burton’s Final Stretch of 2022 Featured Consistent Performances

Burton won a race in 2021 and reached the playoffs while driving for Kaulig Racing, so there were some expectations that he could help make Our Motorsports more competitive as the team expanded to three entries with three experienced drivers.

The majority of the season did not play out as he expected, but Burton closed out his season with some consistent performances in the No. 27 Our Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro. Following one final DNF (engine) at Kansas Speedway on September 10, Burton began to rattle off top-20 finishes.

Burton posted eight straight to close out the year, including an 11th-place finish at Martinsville Speedway. This tied the season-best mark that he set during the spring trip to Richmond Raceway. Burton added a pair of 15th-place finishes at Bristol Motor Speedway and Texas Motor Speedway.

The Virginia native will now potentially have the opportunity to pursue more consistency, as well as another win. Though he will first have to announce where he will ultimately head for the 2023 season.