Josh Berry Hits Major Milestone for JR Motorsports

JR Motorsports driver Josh Berry won the Thanksgiving Classic on November 27, which secured a $50,000 prize. This win also helped him hit a major milestone for the racing organization.

The win in the Thanksgiving Classic was Berry’s 100th trip to Victory Lane for JR Motorsports. 95 of these victories have taken place during his time with the team’s Late Model program. This run includes back-to-back Thanksgiving Classic titles.

The big Turkey trophy and the $50,000 winner’s check will go home to @JRMotorsports, and that should make Johnny Morris doubly happy! @BassProShops @joshberry. pic.twitter.com/ZSI0JotVB4 — JR Motorsports (@JRMotorsports) November 28, 2022

Securing the 100th win for JR Motorsports was not a simple task for Berry. He and crew chief Ryan Vasconcellos had to use some tire strategy during the 250-lap event at Southern National Motorsports Park. They saved tires early in the event and then went on the attack after a caution on Lap 177.

Berry restarted third with 68 laps remaining, but he was able to take over the top spot from Jared Fryar with 43 laps remaining. Berry went on to build up a lead of more than one second, and he held on to capture his second consecutive Thanksgiving Classic while driving the gold throwback No. 3 Bass Pro Shops Chevrolet.

Berry Has Multiple Xfinity Series Wins With JR Motorsports

The Thanksgiving Classic was Berry’s 95th Late Model win for JR Motorsports. His other five wins have all been with the team’s Xfinity Series program.

Berry first reached Victory Lane during the 2021 season, the year that he split the No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro with Sam Mayer. He made his sixth start of the year — his 13th overall in the Xfinity Series — at Martinsville Speedway, and he turned in a strong performance.

Berry started seventh in the No. 8 Chevrolet, and he spent the majority of the first two stages outside of the top 10. Though he led 10 laps before the end of Stage 2. Berry then showcased some dominant speed during the final stage as he led another 85 laps before holding off teammate Noah Gragson.

Berry added his second win of the season in October 2021. He took over the No. 1 Chevrolet Camaro for an injured Michael Annett at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and he spent 39 laps at the front of the pack before leading a 1-2-3 JR Motorsports finish.

Berry’s three other wins were all during his first full-time season. He first captured the race at Dover Motor Speedway in April 2022 before snapping a long winless streak for JR Motorsports at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Berry’s third win of the season took place at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. He captured the playoff race and punched his ticket to the championship four.

Berry Can Add More Wins During the 2023 Season

The Thanksgiving Classic is over, and Berry has added another trophy to his collection. Once the 2023 Xfinity Series season begins, he will have 33 more chances to add to his career mark.

Berry will be back in the No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro during the 2023 season. He will set out to pursue more wins and another playoff berth, starting with the season-opening event at Daytona International Speedway.

Berry will have two new partnerships during the 2023 season. He will have a new spotter in TJ Majors, who makes the move from Brandonbilt Motorsports.

Berry will also reunite with crew chief Taylor Moyer, who guided him during 12 events in 2021 before working with Sam Mayer in 2022. The duo celebrated a win at Martinsville Speedway. Now they will have more opportunities in 2023.