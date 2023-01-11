RFK Racing Lands New NASCAR Partner on Multi-Year Deal

RFK Racing has made another big move ahead of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. The team has landed a new primary partner on a multi-year deal.

RFK Racing announced the news on January 11. Esperion Therapeutics, a Michigan-based company, has joined the Cup Series team to support both Brad Keselowski and Chris Buescher. The company will use its primary races to highlight its cholesterol lowering treatments Nexlizet (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) and Nexletol (bempedoic acid).

Pressing forward & reaching goals 💯 RFK Racing is proud to partner with @EsperionInc for a handful of races this season! Their NEXLIZET colors will first adorn @keselowski's No. 6 Mustang in the 2023 #DAYTONA500. pic.twitter.com/h8jxO5mCiW — RFK Racing (@RFKracing) January 11, 2023

The first race on the schedule will be the Daytona 500. Keselowski will pursue his first win in the Crown Jewel event while driving a white and pink No. 6 Ford Mustang.

“We’re thrilled to have Esperion, a company that is making waves in the pharmaceutical industry, on board with us,” said Steve Newmark, President of RFK Racing.

“We look forward to working with Esperion to create engaging content around their two products in NEXLIZET and NEXLETOL and showcasing their debut on the No. 6 for the famed Daytona 500. We’re thankful to the team at Esperion and can’t wait to introduce them to the sport in a big way in 2023.”

The Press Release Set the Remaining Schedule

The Daytona 500 will be the first race to feature an Esperion brand on an RFK Racing Ford Mustang. The remaining races will feature a mix of intermediate and short tracks.

According to the press release, Esperion will return to Keselowski’s No. 6 for one exhibition event and one points-paying race. The company will take over for the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway on May 21 before returning at Michigan International Speedway on August 6.

Esperion will join Chris Buescher for three races. The company will take over the No. 17 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 5 before returning at Martinsville Speedway on April 16. The company will cap off its schedule at Martinsville Speedway on October 29.

“We’re excited to partner with RFK Racing to increase brand awareness, and this sponsorship provides ample opportunities for community engagement and education to their large and diverse consumer base to advance awareness about the benefits of lowering LDL cholesterol and improving cardiovascular health,” said Sheldon Koenig, Esperion’s President and CEO.

RFK Racing Has Signed Multiple New Partners

2023 marks the second season of the RFK Racing era. Keselowski will return to the No. 6 after a tumultuous 2022, and he will pursue his first win with the organization while working alongside Buescher.

The Cup Series organization has made multiple moves ahead of the 2023 season. Adding Esperion on a multi-year deal is only the latest. RFK Racing also added a new partner for a historic event.

The team announced on October 17 that it had signed a deal with the Elk Grove Village Business Park. The No. 6 will have a special red, white, and blue scheme for the Chicago Street Race with text reading “MakersWanted.org.” This debut in July 2023 marks the start of a multi-year deal with the suburb.

According to the press release, Elk Grove Village is home to the largest industrial park in North America. There are truck and trailer repair centers, electric supply stores, freight companies, and many other businesses.