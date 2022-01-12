Upcoming ‘NASCAR 21: Ignition’ Patches Add Stages, Next Gen Ford

The developer of “NASCAR 21: Ignition” has unveiled a trio of patches that will shake up multiple modes of the video game. The changes include the addition of stages, points, private servers, and a Next Gen test session featuring one of the NASCAR Cup Series teams.

According to an announcement from Motorsport Games, the stages and the private servers will arrive in the January patch. These stages are now available in both Race Now and Career Mode, provided that rules are turned on. There will be stage points, as well as playoff points, awarded to the winner of each stage and race. These stage laps will be accurate to the expected lengths for each race on the schedule, and there will be scaled versions for shorter races.

One interesting thing to note about the addition of stages is that the caution-flag laps between the stages do not count toward the final total. Motorsport Games made the change to add more green-flag laps.

The private servers will provide players with the opportunity to head online for races without the worry of trolls. The private servers will require at least six players and will only allow a maximum of 18 at first. Though Motorsport Games added that 40-player private servers will be part of the game in the future.

The Next Gen Era Has Arrived in Video Game Form

The February patch will focus less on points and caution flags and more on the future of NASCAR. This update will bring in the No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Next Gen Ford Mustang as part of a test session.

This update, which will be free to all members, puts the Next Gen Ford at Daytona International Speedway for some test laps. Live Fast co-owner BJ McLeod has put the Next Gen Ford with Motorsport Games branding on display during previous test sessions, and now a digital version will become available for those that own “NASCAR 21: Ignition.”

The Next Gen test mode will not include the Chevrolet Camaro or the Toyota Camry. This may be a possibility for future updates, but Motorsport Games did not provide any hints. For now, the Next Gen mode will feature a race team that has featured Motorsport Games as a primary partner.

The New Consoles Take Center Stage

When Motorsport Games announced “NASCAR 21: Ignition” on August 11, the company clarified that the video game would first land on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. Versions for the new consoles, however, would not become available until a later date.

The move to the Xbox Series X/S and the PlayStation 5 is now within sight. Motorsport Games has announced that the April patch will include the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S upgrades, which will be free for existing owners.

The move to the new consoles will not create a gap between the players. Those with the new versions of “NASCAR 21: Ignition” will still be able to compete against players on Xbox One and PS4.

The path to the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S is the last patch with a confirmed release date, but there is more on the way. Motorsport Games added in the announcement that a future update will provide users with the opportunity to showcase their custom schemes during the Shake and Bake and Bump and Run online playlists.

