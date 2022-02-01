Martin Truex Jr. Aims To Avoid ‘Crash Fest’ in LA

When Martin Truex Jr. climbs into the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry on Sunday, February 6, it will mark the first time that he has faced off with other NASCAR Cup Series drivers in a Next Gen race. He doesn’t know how the Busch Light Clash will turn out, but he will aim to avoid a “crash fest.”

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver met with Heavy and many other media members on February 1 to preview the first official race featuring the Next Gen/Gen 7 stock cars. He explained that he thinks the drivers will show each other some respect, especially with the outcome of the race not actually mattering in terms of points. Though the possibility of chaos will still remain.

“I think — especially if you’re at the front with some guys that you raced with before — I think there will be a decent level of respect and guys trying to do it kind of the right way,” Truex said during his media availability. “We’ll see. I mean, I don’t know. It could turn into just a crash fest, which I would hate to see. But you never know. I really don’t have high expectations for either way. I just think we’re gonna go there and race and see what happens.”

The Race Will Mark a New Experience for Truex

There are some drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series that have experience on quarter-mile tracks. Stewart-Haas Racing’s Kevin Harvick is one example. He previously competed in some Late Model races at the quarter-mile Orange Show Speedway in San Bernardino, Calif.

Truex, by comparison, has not competed at a track this small. He has experience at the various short tracks on the Cup Series schedule, such as Martinsville, Richmond, and Bristol. However, the trip to Los Angeles will present an entirely new challenge for the 2017 Cup Series champion.

“I’ve never raced a stock car on a track this small and, obviously, we’ve never raced the Next Gen car,” Truex said. “So that’s gonna be interesting. You know, I think the cool thing is it’s gonna be a lot of fun to do something new. And there’s a lot of excitement around it as well. So I think everybody’s anxious to get out there, get on track, see what we can do.”

For Truex, he explained that he usually runs well when he enjoys the races. This will be his goal during the exhibition race. Though he will also strive to put on a good show for the thousands of fans in attendance while also avoiding cautions, wrecks, and overall chaos.

All Eyes Will Be on the Busch Light Clash

The first-ever Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum is a mystery. The race will feature new cars, a new track, and some new driver additions to the Cup Series. Will these factors combine for an entertaining preseason race, or will there be some unforeseen issues?

The outcome of the race will be important considering the amount of effort NASCAR has put into it. The sanctioning body spent a considerable amount of money to build the track and prep the stadium. NASCAR also brought out multiple stars to perform for the attendees, including Ice Cube, DJ Skee, and Pitbull. Other LA celebrities will take part in pre-race ceremonies.

With so many celebrities on hand for the race, as well as the other factors in play, there will be a multitude of viewers tuning in to see the final product. They will want to see if the race is a success, which could potentially set up more races at the Coliseum or other football stadiums. On the flip side, a “crash fest” could disrupt any future plans for the Clash.

The Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum will take place on February 5-6. The first day will feature practice and single-car qualifying while the second day will have the heat races, Last Chance Qualifying, and the main event. FOX will provide coverage for all of the events on February 6.

