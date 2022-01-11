Tyler Reddick Secures New Primary in Historic Deal

The No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Camaro will feature a new primary partner for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. 3CHI will join Tyler Reddick and will become the first hemp-based consumer brand to secure sponsorship across all major sports.

Richard Childress Racing announced the deal at Daytona International Speedway on Tuesday, January 11. The team held a special unveiling event in Victory Lane before the Next Gen test and showcased the black and white Chevrolet Camaro with 3CHI branding and chrome door numbers.

RCR also issued a press release and confirmed that this deal will feature the Daytona 500 on February 20. The team also noted that Reddick will have support from 3CHI for a “significant number of races” during the 2022 season as part of the multi-year deal.

“This is a first-of-its kind partnership, both within motorsports and within the sports industry as a whole,” said Torrey Galida, president of Richard Childress Racing, in a statement from the team. “We’re proud of our role as industry leaders in this category and look forward to introducing a pioneer in hemp-based consumer products to NASCAR, as well as educating fans about 3CHI’s innovative, science-based products.”

NASCAR Has Specific Guidelines for CBD Products

The addition of 3CHI created questions about hemp-based products and whether NASCAR would allow the sponsorship. The answer is yes, provided the CBD products adhere to the sanctioning body’s guidelines.

According to ABC News, the CBD products must test at an independent lab and contain less than 0.3% of THC in order to gain NASCAR’s approval. 3CHI met this number and secured its role as an anchor partner of the No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro.

Carl Long previously worked with a marijuana-vaping company, but the relationship was short-lived due to an unforeseen issue. The team showed up to Kansas Speedway in 2017 with the Colorado-based Veedverks on the hood, but NASCAR officials said that the logo had not received approval and that the team had to remove it.

Long provided an update about the situation and took responsibility. He explained in a Facebook post that the team had misspelled the sponsor’s name when applying for approval from NASCAR.

The 2022 season will feature the first CBD partnership on a stock car in a points-paying race, but hemp-based products made a debut in 2021 as a title sponsor for a race. Pocono Organics, a regenerative organic certified farm, secured naming rights to the Pocono Organics CBD 325 Cup Series race on June 26 that featured Alex Bowman as the winner.

A Separate Partner Will Not Return to Reddick’s Stock Car

While Reddick will join forces with a new partner in 2022, he will also no longer work with a different primary. He will not have Caterpillar on the No. 8 RCR Chevrolet Camaro.

Twitter users first noticed on January 4 that RCR had quietly removed Caterpillar from the section of its website listing key partners. A content creator named Casey Campbell then interviewed Reddick for his YouTube channel and received confirmation that Caterpillar will not return to RCR.

Kelly Crandall of Racer was able to obtain further information about RCR and Caterpillar. She spoke to team owner Richard Childress, who noted that the company will still have a partnership with the race team. Though he said that the No. 8 is sold out for the 2022 season.

READ NEXT: Kevin Harvick Reunites With Key Partner in 2022