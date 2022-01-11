Joe Gibbs Racing Unveils Denny Hamlin’s Primary Scheme

Joe Gibbs Racing has made another big reveal ahead of the two-day organizational test at Daytona International Speedway. The organization showed off the No. 11 FedEx Toyota Camry TRD that Denny Hamlin will drive for the majority of the NASCAR Cup Series season.

JGR first posted a render of the No. 11 on Monday, January 10. The new design is similar to past iterations of the FedEx scheme. Though there are some noticeable differences. For example, the Sports Clips logo will move to the rear fender after spending the 2021 season in front of the door number. Additionally, the FedEx logo on the rear fender has moved forward and increased in size.

New year, new look! Check out this fresh new paint scheme @dennyhamlin and the #FedEx11 car will be sporting in 2022 💜 🔥 pic.twitter.com/PSAlNEYuSG — FedEx (@FedEx) January 10, 2022

The other major change is the addition of more purple. The No. 11 FedEx Toyota had a white hood with a massive purple and orange logo in 2019, 2020, and 2021. The new version takes elements from the 2017 and 2018 schemes that had a purple hood with a white and orange logo. The 2022 scheme also adds the word “Express” below the FedEx logo.

Hamlin Will Debut the Scheme at Daytona

🚨 NEW SCHEME 🚨 Delivery alert! Watch as the 2022 @FedEx Camry comes together in preparation for tomorrow’s #NextGen test at @DAYTONA. pic.twitter.com/aCovzLRb4T — Joe Gibbs Racing (@JoeGibbsRacing) January 10, 2022

The first reveal of the FedEx scheme was a 3d render, but fans will have the opportunity to see the actual No. 11 Toyota on January 11-12. Hamlin will head to Daytona International Speedway for the two-day Next Gen test, and he will showcase the new design for the fans in attendance and those watching on YouTube.

There will be several teams in attendance for the two-day session, including Wood Brothers Racing, 23XI Racing, Trackhouse Racing, Team Penske, and multiple others. The larger teams will field multiple cars and drivers, such as Hendrick Motorsports with William Byron and Dale Earnhardt Jr., while the smaller teams will only have one stock car at the test.

The two-day session at Daytona International Speedway will play a pivotal role in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. The sanctioning body will use this session, along with the Atlanta Motor Speedway tire test on January 5-6, to determine which horsepower and aerodynamic package to use at superspeedways. This is the package that will take center stage during six races on the schedule — two at AMS, two at Daytona, and two at Talladega Superspeedway.

JGR Has Revealed Multiple Next Gen Schemes

Hamlin’s FedEx scheme is the latest announcement from JGR. The four-car organization has provided several looks at the upcoming season with reveals for all four drivers, including those that Christopher Bell will showcase during his second season with JGR.

The driver of the No. 20 has two schemes out in the open. JGR showed off designs for both DeWalt and Rheem, which feature larger logos and numbers pushed toward the front of the doors.

JGR also revealed the Bass Pro Shops scheme that Martin Truex Jr. will use for the majority of the season and the Interstate Batteries scheme that Kyle Busch will use for a select few races. The No. 18, in particular, had a significantly larger Interstate Batteries text logo on the sides of the stock car and a massive logo on the hood.

JGR has made multiple reveals ahead of the 2022 season, but there are several more that will take place. For example, the organization still has to show off Truex’s Auto-Owners Insurance scheme and Busch’s M&M’s scheme.

READ NEXT: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Add New Partner for Daytona 500