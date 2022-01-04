23XI Racing Adds New Sponsor for 2022 Season

The No. 23 Toyota Camry will have a new scheme for select races on the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series schedule. Leidos has joined Bubba Wallace as a primary partner, starting at Circuit of the Americas.

23XI Racing announced the news on Tuesday, January 4, with a press release. The team confirmed that Leidos will take over the No. 23 Toyota Camry for six races during Wallace’s second season with 23XI Racing. The Fortune 500 company will first debut its scheme at Circuit of the Americas on March 27, 2022. Leidos announced it will return for races at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Talladega Superspeedway, Dover International Speedway, Richmond Raceway, and Martinsville Speedway.

“We are thrilled with our decision to once again team up with Bubba Wallace and now with 23XI Racing,” said Leidos Chairman and CEO Roger Krone, in a statement. “Bubba’s efforts have paved the way for real change, pushing for a culture of inclusion and diversity not only in NASCAR, but throughout the world. We see this as much more than a sponsorship – we see an opportunity to fight for our shared values. We are proud to have Bubba Wallace representing Leidos both on and off the track.”

Leidos Will Reunite With Wallace After a Previous Run

This deal for the 2022 season marks a reunion between Leidos and Wallace. The company previously partnered with the NASCAR driver during two seasons of his Xfinity Series career.

Leidos first joined forces with Wallace in 2016, when he drove for Roush. The company took over the No. 6 Ford at Dover International Speedway, resulting in an 11th-place finish. Leidos remained Wallace’s primary partner for the final five races of the year, which included two more 11th-place runs.

Wallace only made 13 starts in the Xfinity Series in 2017, but he locked up several top-10 finishes with Leidos as his primary partner. He finished sixth overall at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Phoenix Raceway, Auto Club Speedway, and Texas Motor Speedway while representing Leidos. Now Wallace will aim for more strong runs with Leidos as his partner.

“I’m pumped to partner with Leidos again,” Wallace said in a statement. “We had a great partnership when I was running Xfinity and to now have them on board our No. 23 Camry TRD and continue supporting my career and what we are doing both on and off the racetrack at 23XI is really a cool thing for me. I’m excited to have them on board for the ride.”

Wallace Continues To Add New Partners

Wallace and 23XI Racing already had a sizable list of partners for the 2022 Cup Series season, but they have continued to add more ahead of the Daytona 500. Leidos is only the latest example.

As an example, 23XI Racing announced on December 13 a partnership with Wheaties. The team revealed that team co-owner Michael Jordan would appear on the cereal box for a historic 19th time and that Wheaties would take over the No. 23 Toyota Camry TRD. Wallace will debut the orange stock car at Auto Club Speedway on Sunday, February 27, 2022.

Additionally, 23XI Racing announced on December 7 that McDonald’s had expanded its partnership in a significant way. The restaurant chain will “increase its presence” in 2022 while making a season debut at the Daytona 500. Additionally, McDonald’s will also join Kurt Busch and the No. 45 Toyota for several races.

READ NEXT: JR Motorsports Names Noah Gragson’s New Crew Chief