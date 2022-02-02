Christopher Bell & Kurt Busch Join Forces With SiriusXM

Two members of the Toyota family have secured a key partner for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Christopher Bell and Kurt Busch will both run SiriusXM schemes in multiple races.

SiriusXM announced the news on Wednesday, January 2, and provided a glimpse at Bell’s No. 20 Toyota Camry with the blue and white scheme. The third-year Cup Series driver will first partner with SiriusXM during the Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum, continuing a partnership that featured five races during the 2021 season and a runner-up finish at Road America.

Looks great ☑️

Sounds fast ☑️

Ready to make history ☑️@CBellRacing will debut the 2022 @SIRIUSXM Toyota TRD Camry this weekend at The Clash. pic.twitter.com/9714XAQA9J — Joe Gibbs Racing (@JoeGibbsRacing) February 2, 2022

Bell will run a SiriusXM scheme during five total events — the Clash and four points-paying races. His starts include Martinsville Speedway (April 9), Darlington Raceway (May 8), Michigan International Speedway (7), Talladega Superspeedway (October 2).

“We had some great runs with SiriusXM on our Toyota Camry last season, and I expect more of the same in 2022,” Bell said in a statement. “Their schemes always look great on the track and I look forward to starting the year strong at the Clash with them on the hood.”

Busch Will Make His SiriusXM Debut

The 2022 season will be Busch’s first with 23XI Racing. It will also mark the first time that he has raced in a Cup Series race as a member of the SiriusXM family. He will represent the brand on the No. 45 Toyota Camry TRD for two races.

According to the press release, Busch will first showcase the SiriusXM scheme during the New Hampshire Motor Speedway race on July 17. He will reunite with the broadcaster for the Southern 500 Crown Jewel race at Darlington Raceway on September 4.

“I’m excited to work with SiriusXM for the first time,” Busch said in a statement. “I enjoy listening to SiriusXM away from the track, so this is a natural fit. Getting to experience relationships like the one that’s been formed between Toyota and SiriusXM is a testament to the dedication of both companies to our sport.”

SiriusXM & Toyota Have a Longstanding Relationship

SiriusXM is no stranger to stock car racing. The radio broadcasting company has worked with Toyota in NASCAR since the 2007 season while supporting a wide variety of drivers.

The list of sponsored entries includes Kyle Busch in the Truck Series, Erik Jones during his rookie season at Furniture Row Racing and later at Joe Gibbs Racing, Bell in all three national series, Matt Tifft in the Xfinity Series, and Matt Kenseth in the Cup Series among others. Bell, in particular, took SiriusXM to Victory Lane twice during the 2017 Truck Series season.

Two more drivers will strive to take SiriusXM to Victory Lane while fighting for spots in the Cup Series playoffs. Busch and Bell each won one race in 2021. The 2004 Cup Series champion won the final race at Atlanta Motor Speedway before the massive reconfiguration while Bell captured the checkered flag at the Daytona Road Course.

They each made the playoffs and reached the Round of 12, but their championship dreams ended after two separate races. Busch failed to advance to the Round of 12 while Bell moved on. Though the driver of the No. 20 could not secure a spot in the Round of Eight.

