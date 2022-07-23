The Camping World Truck Series Playoff Field is Set

The Camping World Truck Series drivers completed the regular-season finale at Pocono Raceway with Chandler Smith reaching Victory Lane after a dominant effort. Now the field is set for the seven-race playoffs.

When the Truck Series head to Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, there will be 10 drivers battling for a spot in each round, as well as the championship four. Zane Smith will lead the way with the most wins in the series. Other winners in Chandler Smith, John Hunter Nemechek, Ben Rhodes, and Stewart Friesen will join him.

He holds off Ryan Preece! Retweet to congratulate Chandler Smith on his NASCAR Truck Series WIN at Pocono! pic.twitter.com/fZSWAqMnlC — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) July 23, 2022

The rest of the field includes drivers who clinched with enough points. This list features Christian Eckes, Carson Hocevar, Ty Majeski, Grant Enfinger, and Matt Crafton. Derek Kraus missed out on the final spot in the playoff field despite turning in a ninth-place finish and overcoming a power steering issue. He needed Crafton to finish outside of the top 30 or post a DNF. Neither happened.

Smith Secured Another Career Goal Early

There were several drivers that entered the Pocono weekend looking for their first win of the year and a guaranteed spot in the playoffs. Zane Smith had a different goal. He had his eyes set on the regular-season championship trophy and the bonus of 15 playoff points, which is the equivalent of three race wins.

The Front Row Motorsports driver entered the race with three wins and a 58-point lead in the standings over Nemechek and Chandler Smith. All he needed to do was turn in a solid performance early to clinch the regular-season title.

Smith did just that during the caution-filled Stage 1. He started on the pole and spent the entire segment in the top 10. A wreck brought the stage to an end under caution with Chandler taking the green and white checkered flag. Smith finished sixth and secured enough points to clinch the title.

ThorSport Racing Achieved a New NASCAR Feat

The trip to Pocono Raceway did not end with any of the ThorSport drivers in Victory Lane, but they helped the organization achieve a new feat. The 2022 season marked the first time that every ThorSport Racing driver reached the playoffs.

Rhodes secured his spot with the win at Bristol Motor Speedway (dirt) while Eckes, Majeski, and Crafton all punched their tickets with enough points. now they will all battle for a spot in the championship four.

Mr. Playoffs! He’s never missed the #NASCARPlayoffs and that’s not changing this year. @Matt_Crafton will race for a fourth #CampingWorldTrucks Championship! pic.twitter.com/raoOxTI2O5 — NASCAR Camping World Trucks (@NASCAR_Trucks) July 23, 2022

Rhodes and Crafton both made the playoffs during the 2019 season, as did ThorSport Racing teammate Johnny Sauter. Enfinger made the playoffs as well while driving the ThorSport-affiliated No. 98 Ford F-150, but Mike Curb was in charge of his entry.

For Crafton, this season continues a strong run of consistency. The three-time champion has been full-time in the Truck Series since the 2001 season, and he has reached Victory Lane 15 times. He has also been in the playoffs every season since NASCAR introduced them to the Truck Series.

