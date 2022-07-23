Brandonbilt Motorsports Announces Driver Change for Indianapolis

The No. 68 Brandonbilt Motorsports Chevrolet will have a new driver for the Xfinity Series trip to Indianapolis. Austin Dillon will take over the entry for Brandon Brown and pull double-duty.

Brandonbilt Motorsports announced the news on July 22. The team noted that Brown will move over to Mike Harmon Racing for the trip to Indianapolis Motor Speedway while Dillon will take over the No. 68. The reason for the change is Brown’s lack of funding for certain races on the remaining schedule. The Virginia native then confirmed the change with his own statement on Twitter.

“We are diligently working to secure the necessary funding that is needed to keep Brandon in the No. 68 for the remainder of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, and we look forward to his return the following weekend at Michigan International Speedway,” said Jerry Brown, the co-owner of Brandonbilt Motorsports.

Brown Has Remained the Primary Driver at Brandonbilt

Brandonbilt Motorsports made its debut in 2016 while relying on Brown as the primary driver for the team. He has made 121 of Brandonbilt Motorsports’ 128 career starts, and he has delivered the only win in organization history. Brown captured the fall Talladega Superspeedway race in 2021.

Brown has been full-time in the Series since the 2019 season, and he contended for some strong finishes while driving both the No. 86 and No. 68 entries. This run includes 19 top-10 finishes and five top-fives.

The most recent race on Brown’s schedule, the trip to New Hampshire Motor Speedway, resulted in Brown’s first top-five of the 2022 season. He started 19th and secured points in Stage 1 before ending the day third overall in the No. 68 Zero FG Energy Chevrolet.

Dillon Will Pull Double-Duty at Indianapolis

While Brown will move over to Mike Harmon Racing for the road course race, Dillon will pull double-duty. He will suit up for both the Xfinity Series and Cup Series races at Indianapolis Motor Speedway while trying to secure a win that would punch his ticket to the playoffs.

2022 marks the fourth time in the past five years that Dillon has done this at The Brickyard. He made Xfinity Series starts on the oval in 2018 and 2019 while driving for Kaulig Racing. He delivered a top-10 finish in one race but dealt with a mechanical issue in another. Dillon then joined Our Motorsports for the Indianapolis road course race in 2021, and he turned in a sixth-place finish.

The 2022 season will provide Dillon with another experience to familiarize himself with the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. He will take on the left and right turns while working with spotter TJ Majors, who joined Brown for the 2022 season. This pairing will provide an interesting twist considering that Majors was spotting for Brad Keselowski when he and Dillon tried to wreck each other at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

