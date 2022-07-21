Todd Bodine Achieves NASCAR Feat Years in the Making

The Onion is about to take part in a memorable race. Todd Bodine will suit up for the Camping World Truck Series race at Pocono Raceway on July 23, which will be his 800th across the three national NASCAR series.

Bodine announced after the 2021 season that he would make his return to NASCAR action for the first time since one start during the 2017 Xfinity Series season. He set a six-race schedule with Halmar Friesen Racing, which would take him to 226 in the Truck Series and 800 overall. Fast-forward to July, and Bodine is about to make that memorable start.

Before his final race @Team_Onion reflects on his first @NASCAR_Trucks Championship for himself and #TeamToyota. pic.twitter.com/39vpWiHQYD — Toyota Racing (@ToyotaRacing) July 21, 2022

This weekend was a product of a social media campaign. NASCAR fans spent time on Twitter listing their reasons why Camping World CEO Marcus Lemonis should sponsor Bodine in six races so that he could reach 800 total starts. They easily surpassed this number and then Lemonis delivered on his side of the bargain.

Bodine will kick off his week on Friday, July 22. He will complete laps around the Tricky Triangle during practice at 4:30 p.m. ET (FS1). Bodine will then qualify for the Truck Series race at 5 p.m. ET (FS1).

The 800th start will take place on Saturday, July 23. The Camping World Truck Series will kick off a doubleheader that also features the Xfinity Series. Bodine and his fellow competitors will take on Pocono Raceway at 12 p.m. ET (FS1) in what is the regular-season finale.

Bodine Secured a Top-10 Finish in 2022

The former Truck Series champion kicked off his comeback tour with a trip to Las Vegas Motor Speedway. It was Bodine’s first start in the series since the 2013 season, and he finished 21st after a spin in Stage 1 and an accident in Stage 2.

Bodine’s season continued with stops at Darlington Raceway, Texas Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, and Nashville Superspeedway. He finished every race that he started, and he posted a 13th-place finish at Texas Motor Speedway.

Bodine’s best start was at Darlington Raceway. He started 18th overall and spun during Stage 2, but he avoided multiple other incidents, including a four-truck accident in the final stage. Bodine ultimately capped off his day with a 10th-place finish, his first of the season. Now he will set out to surpass this mark at Pocono Raceway, a track where he has four previous starts.

Bodine Made History During His Truck Series Career

The Onion achieved considerable success during his time in the Truck Series. He posted 125 top-10 finishes, 92 top-fives, seven pole wins, and 22 race wins. He also made history for one of the top three manufacturers.

Bodine won his first Truck Series championship during the 2006 season while driving for Germain Racing. He held off Johnny Benson Jr., and he reached Victory Lane while driving a Toyota. This was the manufacturer’s first national series championship.

Bodine achieved another historic goal during the 2010 season. He added another four wins to his career total, and he held off Aric Almirola by 207 points. This season marked Bodine’s second championship in the series, and he became the first Toyota driver in a national NASCAR series to deliver two titles.

