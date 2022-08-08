Rajah Caruth Sets Return to NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Rev Racing’s Rajah Caruth is about to make his return to a national NASCAR series. The ARCA Menards Series championship contender will make his second start in the Camping World Truck Series at Richmond Raceway.

Caruth announced the news on August 7 before the NASCAR entry list confirmed it one day later. He will make his return to the No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado for the August 13 race at the Virginia short track, and he will set out with the goal of surpassing his previous performance at World Wide Technology Raceway.

P6 at Michigan. Up next is Richmond in the @SpireMotorsport truck!#teamchevy pic.twitter.com/mGTwsXArEn — Rajah Kirby Caruth (@rajahcaruth_) August 7, 2022

Caruth made his Camping World Truck Series debut on June 4. He qualified 19th overall at the 1.25-mile track outside of St. Louis, and he avoided eight separate on-track incidents while driving the No. 7 Chevrolet. Caruth worked his way up to 11th overall before crossing the finish line. Now he will aim to surpass this at the track where he made his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut back in April.

Caruth Continues His Battle With Other ARCA Menards Series Contenders

The Rev Racing driver continues to make part-time starts in two of the three national series while gaining experience for the future, but his full-time role is in the ARCA Menards Series. Caruth is one of three drivers with an opportunity to win the championship.

Caruth hasn’t won an ARCA Menards Series race, but he held the championship lead for the majority of the season due to consistency. He posted 10 top-10 finishes in the first 12 races, a run that included five top-fives.

While Caruth has 554 points and the lead over GMS Racing’s Danie Dye, he is no longer the points leader. That honor belongs to teammate Nick Sanchez, who won his third race of the ARCA Menards Series season at Michigan International Speedway. Sanchez now has a seven-point lead with eight more races remaining on the schedule.

Caruth Can Join a Select Group of Drivers

Spire Motorsports’ first foray into the Camping World Truck Series has not featured a full-time schedule. The team has only competed in eight events with the No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado while relying on a variety of drivers.

Austin Hill and Alex Bowman have made the most starts at two each. The Xfinity Series rookie in Hill was the first to compete at Daytona International Speedway, and he returned to the entry at Pocono Raceway and secured a top-10 finish. Bowman controlled the No. 7 at both Circuit of the Americas and Sonoma Raceway, but on-track incidents disrupted his outings.

The list of drivers also includes Dylan Lupton (Mid-Ohio), Chase Elliott, and William Byron. Bowman’s Hendrick Motorsports teammates are the only others that have secured top-10 finishes in the No. 7. Elliott finished seventh at Bristol Motor Speedway (dirt) while Byron delivered a win at Martinsville Speedway in his lone start.

