RSS Racing Adds New Driver for 2022 Season

RSS Racing has added another driver to the lineup for the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. CJ McLaughlin, who has 17 career starts, will control the No. 38 entry as part of a part-time schedule.

SciAps, a manufacturer of laser-induced breakdown spectroscopy (LIBS) analyzers, announced the news on Monday, January 17. McLaughlin’s primary partner announced that it will continue to support him as he moves to RSS Racing, starting with the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway on February 19.

SciAps is thrilled to announce we will be returning to the track with @RSS383993 and driver, @CjMclaughlin3, for the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Season. No. 38 will make it's debut Feb. 19th, in Daytona #sciaps #nascar #madeinamerica #XfinitySerieshttps://t.co/kzLNwy89E7 pic.twitter.com/b5E1BrlISd — SciAps (@SciAps_Inc) January 17, 2022

SciAps will also take over the No. 38 Ford Mustang for races at Las Vegas (March 5), Talladega Superspeedway (April 23), Texas Motor Speedway (May 21), New Hampshire Motor Speedway (July 16), Michigan International Speedway (August 6), Daytona International Speedway (August 26), Bristol Motor Speedway (September 16), Texas Motor Speedway (September 24), Talladega Superspeedway (October 1), Las Vegas Motor Speedway (October 15), Homestead-Miami Speedway (October 22), and Martinsville Speedway (October 29).

McLaughlin’s 2021 Campaign Featured 6 Xfinity Series Starts

The Massachusetts native made six starts in the Xfinity Series in 2021, split between three teams. He kicked off his schedule with MBM Motorsports at Atlanta Motor Speedway and turned in a 37th-place finish.

McLaughlin then made one start for Hattori Racing Enterprises — New Hampshire Motor Speedway — and four starts for Mike Harmon Racing. All five races were DNFs due to crashes or vehicle issues.

Along with the six Xfinity Series starts, McLaughlin also made four starts in the Camping World Truck Series. He joined Reaume Brothers Racing at Kansas Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, and Las Vegas Motor Speedway. His best run was a 20th-place finish at the Nevada track.

McLaughlin Joins Another Newcomer to RSS Racing

RSS Racing, which formed a technical alliance with Stewart-Haas Racing for the 2022 season, has one full-time driver in Ryan Sieg. However, the team will have multiple part-time options also competing in 2022.

Along with McLaughlin, RSS Racing will also head to the track with ARCA Menards Series East driver Parker Retzlaff running a part-time schedule. He will make his debut at Phoenix Raceway on March 12 and will run a total of 10 races for the Xfinity Series organization. Retzlaff will have support from existing partners in Ponsse, Eco-Tracks, and Iron Horse Loggers as he makes his debut in a national series.

Retzlaff will also join RSS Racing for events at Richmond Raceway, Martinsville Speedway, Dover International Speedway, Nashville Superspeedway, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Pocono Raceway, Kansas Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, and the championship race at Phoenix Raceway on November 5.

“This is an incredibly humbling opportunity for me next season,” Retzlaff said in a statement from the team on December 3, 2021. “I realize this is a huge next step for my career, but I believe with the support of RSS Racing and the Sieg family, the transition can be seamless and I can help the organization build their second car into a top-notch program.

“I feel very confident in my ability as a race car driver and with the tracks that we have laid out for my rookie season. I believe that we can turn some heads and make significant gains start to finish that can help us build on hopefully a full-time program in 2023.”

