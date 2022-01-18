Austin Dillon Lands New Primary Partner

The No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Camaro will have a new look during select races in 2022. Austin Dillon has landed a new primary partner in True Velocity Ammo for the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series season.

RCR teased the news early on January 18 with a dark silhouette of the No. 3 Chevrolet Camaro. The team then revealed that the Texas-based ammunition manufacturer will take over the stock car for multiple races on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule, starting with the Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum on February 6.

2022 News! 🗞 @TrueVelocityCM joins the No. 3 car for multiple races, starting at The Clash! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/UfRX7eJfx1 — RCR (@RCRracing) January 18, 2022

According to the announcement video, Dillon’s Chevrolet will have a white base with black accents and red door numbers. This scheme features a massive True Velocity logo on the hood and smaller versions on the door and rear fenders. The numbers on the front bumper also bear a striking resemblance to those used on Dale Earnhardt’s No. 3 Chevrolet.

The announcement did not provide the full schedule for True Velocity Ammo or the number of races featuring the white and black color scheme. Adam Stern of the Sports Business Journal simply reported that the brand will support Dillon for a “handful of primaries.”

True Velocity Ammo Joins Another New Partner at RCR

RCR has made multiple moves involving both Cup Series cars ahead of the 2022 season. One other example is a new addition to both Reddick’s No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro and NASCAR in general.

RCR announced on January 11 that 3CHI will join the No. 8 and will become the first hemp-based consumer brand to secure sponsorship across all major sports. The company will first support Reddick during the season-opening Daytona 500 on February 20, as well as a “significant number” of races in 2022.

The announcement took place at Daytona International Speedway ahead of a two-day Next Gen test session. The team unveiled the No. 8 3CHI Chevrolet Camaro and showed off the white and black stock car with chrome door numbers.

“This is a unique opportunity to leverage a team partnership with one of the most iconic and innovative teams in NASCAR to help introduce 3CHI’s vast array of products to a passionate and dedicated fan base,” said Justin Journay, founder and chief executive officer of 3CHI, in a press release on January 11. “We’re looking forward to working with Richard Childress Racing to tap into the excitement of the sport and new Next Gen car, unique activation opportunities and technology involved.”

RCR & Hot Wheels Created Intrigue Before the Reveal

👀👀 — Hot Wheels (@Hot_Wheels) January 18, 2022

The announcement about True Velocity Ammo joining the No. 3 team is not what many expected due to some intrigue on social media. Hot Wheels, the manufacturer of toy cars, turned heads with a simple tweet on January 18.

The tweet didn’t involve words or any intricate teases. Instead, the Hot Wheels account simply responded to the original post from RCR with two sets of the eyes emoji. Twitter users saw this and immediately proclaimed that Hot Wheels would return for some more races in 2022.

The toy manufacturer actually took over Tyler Reddick’s No. 8 RCR Chevrolet Camaro for one race in 2021 while sharing a scheme with Caterpillar. The two brands joined Reddick for the playoff race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, a race that ended with a sixth-place finish by the RCR driver.

The tweets created intrigue, but they did not lead to the reveal of a blue and orange stock car reminiscent of Kyle Petty’s Pontiac from 1997-2000. Instead, a new company joined Dillon for select races during the 2022 season and expanded his sizable list of partners.

