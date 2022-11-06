2x NASCAR Cup Series Champ Kyle Busch Reflects on ‘End of an Era’

The Cup Series season finale at Phoenix Raceway marked the end of Kyle Busch’s time at Joe Gibbs Racing. This was a major moment in his career, and he reflected on it by celebrating his biggest moments.

Busch posted a collage of photos on his social media profiles ahead of the Cup Series finale at Phoenix Raceway. There were images of him holding up the championship trophy, celebrating wins with his family, doing burnouts, and capturing his 200th win across the three national series.

The end of an era.



Thank u to Coach, everyone at JGR, the Mars Family, n Norm Miller. Things will look a bit different next yr, but I’ll always be appreciative of what we’ve accomplished n the relationships we’ve built over the past 15 yrs. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/QkqwUSa3NS — Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) November 6, 2022

“The end of an era,” Busch wrote in his post. “Thank u to Coach, everyone at JGR, the Mars family, n Norm Miller. Things will look a bit different next yr, but I’ll always be appreciative of what we’ve accomplished n the relationships we’ve built over the past 15 yrs.

“It’s been a long road n I owe a lot of my success to @toyotaracing. I wouldn’t be where I am today w/o your support through the yrs. U guys will always be family to me, but I look forward to seeing u in my rearview come Daytona next year. Thank u #RowdyNation for sticking w me over the years n especially this year but I hope you’re ready to get even Rowdier for years to come.”

Busch Made His 35th Career Start at Phoenix on November 6

The race at Phoenix Raceway was Busch’s last for Joe Gibbs Racing. It was his 35th in the Cup Series, and it provided him with another opportunity to add to his historic resume which features two championships and more than 200 wins across the three national series.

Busch’s time at Phoenix Raceway has resulted in 24 top-10 finishes, 12 top-fives, and three trips to Victory Lane. He first won during the 2005 season while driving for Hendrick Motorsports. He then returned in 2018 with Joe Gibbs Racing. This win helped him reach the championship four.

Busch’s third win at Phoenix Raceway took place during the 2019 season. He captured the spring race to punch his ticket to the playoffs. He then went on to win five total races before capturing the second Cup Series championship of his career.

Busch’s final race with JGR was a relatively quiet affair. He started 22nd overall and finished the first two stages outside of the top 10. However, he closed out the day by running inside the top 10 and finishing seventh overall in the special scheme honoring the fans.

The Final Race With JGR Was Emotional

The trip to Phoenix Raceway was not easy for Busch. He headed to the one-mile track dealing with the emotions of leaving the team that had been his home for 15 years and parting ways with the biggest sponsor of his career.

The emotions were evident before and after the race. Busch told reporters after climbing out of the No. 18 for the final time that he wasn’t able to look at the stock car wrapped with thousands of photos of his fans. He also choked up after looking at it for the final time during his post-race interview.

“It’s hard, man. It’s not easy,” Busch said in a video captured by Fronstretch. “I wish it wasn’t what it is, but I’m going to miss a lot of our fun folks that we got to spend a lot of time with over the years. Look forward to new adventures.”

Busch will deal with the emotions of leaving JGR. He will also prepare for the new challenge of joining Richard Childress Racing and taking over the No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro.