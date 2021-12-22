Todd Gilliland Proposes During Trip to the Bahamas

A NASCAR Cup Series rookie has just kicked off Christmas week by dropping some big news. Todd Gilliland has proposed to his girlfriend, Marissa Holmes, during a trip to the Bahamas.

The Front Row Motorsports driver posted a series of photos on Instagram on Monday, December 20, announcing the news. One image showed him on bended knee while another showed Holmes with an excited look on her face. The third photo featured Holmes holding up a sweatshirt with the text, “Future Mrs. Gilliland” on the chest, proving that the former Truck Series driver had put some considerable thought into the proposal.

Several members of the NASCAR family responded to the life update with congratulatory messages. The list included Our Motorsports driver Anthony Alfredo, Stewart-Haas Racing’s Riley Herbst, and Wood Brothers Racing’s Harrison Burton. JR Motorsports driver Noah Gragson weighed in and said that Gilliland is the “first one of the group” to get engaged. He also asked, “who’s next?”

The Proposal Continues Gilliland’s Big Offseason

The proposal is another major moment in Gilliland’s dream offseason that has featured some significant changes. He made the decision to get engaged and also earned a big promotion at Front Row Motorsports.

The Cup Series organization announced on November 30 that Gilliland will move from the No. 38 entry in the Camping World Truck Series and will take over the No. 38 entry in the NASCAR Cup Series. He will make his debut at the top level in 2022 while fighting for Rookie of the Year honors.

“I feel like I’ve found a home at FRM,” Gilliland said in the statement from FRM. “I’ve been around the team when I was growing up and watching my dad race. I joined the Truck team here and it has been a good place for my career. I can’t wait to step up into the NASCAR Cup Series. I know the challenges ahead, but I’m planning to be here and help grow with this team for a long time.”

Since joining the Cup Series lineup, Gilliland has taken part in some crucial preparation. He climbed into the No. 38 Ford Mustang at Charlotte Motor Speedway and took part in a two-day Next Gen test.

Another Cup Series Driver Proposed During Championship Weekend

Yesterday was an amazing day, got to get some new hikes in together and now get to spend the rest of our life together. Madyson said YES!!! pic.twitter.com/hlM70TJuI8 — Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (@StenhouseJr) November 5, 2021

Gilliland is the second NASCAR Cup Series driver to pop the question since the start of November. He joins Ricky Stenhouse Jr., the driver of the No. 47 Chevrolet Camaro, who proposed during a trip to Arizona for championship weekend.

The JTG Daugherty Racing driver posted a series of photos on social media on November 5 that showed him asking longtime girlfriend Madyson to marry him. His proposal took place in front of picturesque rock formations at Cathedral Rock, but the happy couple still had the opportunity to sip some celebratory drinks after their hike.

Gilliland and Stenhouse will now compete with each other during the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season while adjusting to the Next Gen stock cars and adjusted horsepower packages. They will also prepare for their respective weddings that will inevitably turn heads on social media.

