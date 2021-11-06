Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Proposes During Championship Weekend

The driver of the No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet Camaro has just dropped some major news about his life. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. revealed that he proposed to his girlfriend Madyson, who said yes.

The NASCAR Cup Series veteran posted a series of photos on his social media profiles on Friday, November 5, confirming that he had popped the question. He showed him down on one knee next to some picturesque rock formations, the moment that Madyson said yes, and then the two of them holding up glasses of champagne. Stenhouse kept up the appearance that they were only going on a hike by wearing shorts and a NOBULL t-shirt.

Yesterday was an amazing day, got to get some new hikes in together and now get to spend the rest of our life together. Madyson said YES!!! pic.twitter.com/hlM70TJuI8 — Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (@StenhouseJr) November 5, 2021

This proposal is the second surprise featuring the high-profile couple in recent months. Madyson previously surprised Stenhouse with tickets to see Brooks and Dunn, Travis Tritt, and Elvie Shane during the Reboot Tour’s stop in Charlotte on September 30. They kicked back and enjoyed some live country music before Stenhouse headed to Talladega Superspeedway for the YellaWood 500, where he finished 16th overall.

Stenhouse Has Enjoyed Several Big Moments in 2021

The driver of the No. 47 Chevrolet has been dropping news throughout the past few months, highlighting both his personal and professional life. For example, he revealed on September 30 that he will return to JTG Daugherty Racing for another season and become the team’s sole driver.

“[I’m] definitely back in the JTG Daugherty Racing 47 Kroger car,” Stenhouse told Fox Sports reporter Bob Pockrass and other media members. “So, definitely happy about that. Something that we’ve been sitting on for a while just trying to get everything else in place. Obviously, there are a lot of moving parts that go along with race teams and especially transitioning to a whole brand-new car and trying to make sure we have everything lined out there.”

This news provided an answer to another major question about JTG Daugherty. The team announced at the start of the Cup Series playoffs that they would go from a two-car team with Stenhouse and Ryan Preece to only one in order to be more competitive. The team did not reveal which driver would stick around for 2022, but Stenhouse provided that information.

Stenhouse Will Showcase More off the Track Time

Along with signing a new extension and proposing to Madyson, Stenhouse also revealed that he will soon appear on a Discovery+ show. He will spend time with “Home Town” star Ben Napier.

Stenhouse teased the appearance on Instagram on October 6. He said that he had done some filming with Napier in Mississippi for an upcoming project. He did not explicitly reveal which show would feature him, but Napier has a show on the Discovery+ app, “Home Town: Ben’s Workshop,” where he shows off his woodworking skills while talking to prominent figures. The list of past guests includes comedian Loni Love, astronaut Scott Kelly, tennis legend Martina Navratilova, and country star Chris Lane.

Stenhouse did not reveal how big of a role he played in the episode or when fans can expect to log on to the Discovery+ app and see him interact with Napier. There are only four episodes available currently, all of which first hit Discovery+ in January 2021.

