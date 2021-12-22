Joe Gibbs Racing Shows Off New Interstate Batteries Scheme

Another NASCAR team has just revealed a primary scheme for the first year of the Next Gen Cup Series cars. Joe Gibbs Racing has shown off the No. 18 Interstate Batteries Toyota Camry TRD that Kyle Busch will drive for select races.

The championship-winning organization provided the look on Tuesday, December 21, with an image highlighted by lightning bolts. The green stock car had the door number pushed forward while massive Interstate Batteries text took up the rest of the remaining space. Lightning bolts sat in the background, continuing the electric theme from years past.

🔋 FRESH INK 🔋 Lighting up your feed on the shortest day of the year* with the 2022 @interstatebatts No. 18 scheme⚡️#TeamInterstate *Northern Hemisphere pic.twitter.com/aocpjWbNHj — Joe Gibbs Racing (@JoeGibbsRacing) December 21, 2021

One significant change from past versions of the Interstate Batteries scheme is that the massive logo sits on the hood of the stock car. The version Busch used at Texas Motor Speedway during the playoffs featured a small logo at the front of the hood and the Interstate Batteries text above it. Additionally, the 2022 version will not have the decal celebrating 30 years together.

The Interstate Batteries scheme will also feature a small M&M’s logo on the rear fender as JGR celebrates its final year with Mars. The longtime sponsor announced on December 20 that it will leave NASCAR and JGR after the 2022 season, ending a decades-long partnership. The two companies will spend the year celebrating the biggest moments over the past 15 years, including two Cup Series championships.

Busch Will Showcase the Scheme in 2022 & 2023

A lot has changed in 30 years, but certain things have remained constant: @interstatebatts + Joe Gibbs Racing! We are excited to announce that @interstatebatts will continue its on-going partnership in a multi-year renewal agreement. #TeamInterstate pic.twitter.com/vnt379QONG — Joe Gibbs Racing (@JoeGibbsRacing) October 15, 2021

The design will make its debut at some point during the 2022 season as part of a multi-year extension between Interstate Batteries and JGR. The two companies agreed to continue working together and announced the extension in mid-October.

According to a press release issued on October 15, the No. 18 will feature the Interstate Batteries scheme for six races of the 2022 season. The longtime partner will also join Ty Gibbs for three races of the NASCAR Xfinity Series season as he fights to surpass his Rookie of the Year campaign that featured four wins in 18 starts.

Interstate Batteries has been part of several major moments during its 30-year partnership with JGR. The brand joined Dale Jarrett for the 1993 Daytona 500 win and Bobby Labonte for his Cup Series championship in 2000. The company has also joined Busch for nine trips to Victory Lane during his Cup Series career.

JGR Also Revealed a Scheme for the No. 19 Toyota

The Next Gen reveal on December 21 is not the first for Joe Gibbs Racing. The team previously turned heads by showing off the Bass Pro Shops/Tracker scheme for Martin Truex Jr.’s No. 19 Toyota Camry TRD.

JGR released the design on Monday, December 6, and showed off the scheme with many similarities to previous iterations. Though there was one significant change in that the massive Bass Pro Shops logo sat in the spot vacated by the door number.

Truex will run the Bass Pro Shops/Tracker scheme for the majority of races in 2022, much like he did in 2021. Though he will also climb into a stock car featuring the Auto-Owners Insurance logo after the company reached a contract extension with Truex for the 2022 season.

Auto-Owners Insurance has not revealed the Next Gen scheme for Truex just yet. The sponsor will likely do so either in the weeks leading up to the Daytona 500 or just before the first race featuring the company as the primary.

READ NEXT: NASCAR Drivers Rave About 2022 Package Changes