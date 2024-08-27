Star Gymnast Dies After Falling From Rock Near ‘Sleeping Beauty’ Castle: Report

Natalia Stichova was a 23-year-old Czech gymnast who suffered an ultimately fatal fall near the famed Neuschwanstein Castle in Germany on August 21, possibly while trying to take a selfie, according to According to Rosenheim24.de, a German-language news site.

Rosenheim24.de reported that it’s believed that Stichova “could have slipped in the background when the victim tried to take up a selfie with Neuschwanstein Castle on Tegelberg.”

According to Discovery.com, “Sleeping Beauty’s Castle was inspired by Ludwig’s Neuschwanstein, as was Cinderella’s Castle.” The former king Ludwig, who was named “Mad” King Ludwig II, “designed a medieval-style château called Neuschwanstein Castle. He didn’t do it for a strategic or defense purpose, though—he just did it for his own amusement. Nevertheless, it remains a real-life fairytale oasis to this day,” the site reported.

The German news site described Stichova as “a sports star in her home country since childhood and was a role model for many children there . . . Stichova also worked as a young coach in her home country.”

Stichova fell about 229 feet “into the depths,” and was pronounced dead at a hospital six days later, according to the site, which reported that she was “on the road with two acquaintances” and a friend, David.

“She fell from about eighty meters. We won’t find out if her leg slipped, or if a piece of the edge broke off with it,” a family friend told the Czech-language site Extra.cz.

The site reported that Stichova died after falling from a “rock” on a trip to the German Alps.

The Sports Club for Natalie Stichova Described Her as Having a ‘Smile Throughout Her Short Life’

The sports club TJ Sokol Pribram confirmed the gymnast’s death on its Instagram page.

“With deep sadness we announce that after a tragic accident, our amazing friend, gymnast, representative and coach Natálka Štíchová, has left us forever,” the organization wrote.

“She lost her fight for life at 21 August at 5:30 in the morning. Natálka gave a smile throughout her short life and that is how we will always remember her,” the statement says.

“Our deepest condolences to all the family and close friends and sending much strength and support. To honor the memory of our Natálka, you can come and light a candle directly to our falcon house. 🖤🕊️”

The Czech Gymnastics Federation posted the same message to its Facebook page.

The Mother of Natalie Stichova Described Her as ‘Unreal’

According to Czech-language site Blesk.cz, Stichova’s mother, Michaela, wrote in a statement, “She was unreal, so much we all loved her and we will never stop loving her. I’m proud that you were my daughter, my dream girl. You taught me that much. I wish you could keep teaching me. You were a great sister and your siblings will never stop thinking about you, because you also always thought about them.”

According to the Rosenheim24 site, Stichova was also passionate about the mountains and shared photos to Instagram that “show her on hikes/mountain tours in the Alps, often dangerously close to the edge of abysses or cliffs.”

She also “posed in a handstand several times, writing that the photos were a “classic souvenir,” the site reported. An Instagram page in her name is set to private.