Celtics Eyeing Former Draft Pick to Boost Frontcourt: Report

The Boston Celtics need some additional frontcourt depth. Their lack of rotational talent at the forward positions has seen Joe Mazzulla lean on double-big lineups this season. Additionally, Drew Peterson and Jordan Walsh have also been given minutes despite being developmental talents.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Celtics could be looking to improve that depth ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline. Scotto noted how former Celtics draft pick, who was selected with the 16th pick in 2016, Guerschon Yabusele, is drawing interest from the franchise. Yabusele is currently contracted to the Philadelphia 76ers.

“Several teams have expressed interest in trading for Yabusele, including the Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, Denver Nuggets, and others, league sources told HoopsHype,” Scotto reported. “After six years away from the NBA and an impactful Olympics with France this past summer, Yabusele has returned to the league and proven he’s here to stay.”

Yabusele is averaging 10.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and two assists per game for the Sixers. He’s shooting 50.2% from the field and 39.3% from three-point range. Evidently, he would immediately improve Boston’s bench rotation and give the franchise a much-needed boost for the postseason.

Celtics Would Likely Need to Trade Jaden Springer

Boston is a second-apron luxury tax team. Therefore, they can not aggregate salaries in a trade. Therefore, an outgoing Celtics player must match or exceed the salary of an incoming talent. Former Sixer Jaden Springer, who joined the Celtics last February, would be the most likely trade candidate.

Philadelphia is 22nd in the NBA for defensive rating. Meanwhile, Springer is a known commodity for the franchise and is a defensive specialist. Furthermore, the 22-year-old guard is earning $4 million this season, making him a viable trade candidate in a Yabusele deal.

Springer has been receiving additional minutes from the Celtics in recent weeks. What’s more, he’s been impressive in those minutes, averaging 5.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.6 steals per game over his last five outings.

Celtics Are Putting Springer in the Shop Window

In a recent episode of ‘The Kevin O’Connor Show’ podcast, the Yahoo Sports analyst noted how the Celtics are giving Springer additional minutes to boost his trade value.

“I’ve heard that they’re open to trading Jaden Springer,” O’Connor said. “He’s been playing lately. I’d imagine that they’re trying to feature him to increase his value,” O’Connor said. “He’s a very good defender, hitting some 3’s for Boston, some clutch 3’s. I’d look to flip Jaden Springer for a Big. I think Day’ron Sharpe is interesting. If they package 2 1sts with Springer to the Jazz for Walker Kessler, I’d be interested in that type of trade package as well.”

Regardless of whether Springer is sent back to the Sixers for Yabusele, it’s clear he’s the Celtics’ biggest trade chip ahead of the deadline. Therefore, his name is likely to be floated in trade rumors over the next week. Nevertheless, if the Celtics are going to improve their front-court rotation, Yabusele would likely be their best candidate.

Unfortunately for the Celtics, there’s no guarantee Philadelphia will want to do business with their rivals. Especially if that business plays a part in the Celtics winning back-to-back championships.