Mavs Star Luka Dončić Hit by Double Whammy: Report

It wasn’t Friday the 13th, but it felt like it was for Dallas Mavericks star Luka Dončić.

The Slovenian forward suffered a double whammy on Friday, December 27, as he received news that he would be sidelined for at least a month then his home was burglarized while the Mavericks were in Phoenix for a road game.

Fortunately, no one was hurt in the incident, his business manager said in a statement relayed to NBA insider Marc Stein.

“No one was home at the time and thankfully Luka and his family are safe,” Lara Beth Seager, Dončić’s business manager, told Stein. “Luka has filed a police report and an investigation is ongoing.”

Dončić became the fourth victim among NBA players.

On December 15, an attempted break-in into one of the listed houses of Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown was reported while he was away on a road game in Washington.

Before that, Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis and Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley Jr. also were victimized by what the FBI considers to be a sophisticated theft ring.

On November 3, Portis posted a video on X, revealing his “home was burglarized.”

“They took most of my prized possessions,” Portis said.

Portis even offered a $40,000 reward for any information related to the incident.

I consider Milwaukee my home. Last night, while I was at work, my home was burglarized, and many of my prized possessions were stolen. If you have any tips or info, please send them to info@bobbyportis.com. Rewards for info leading to recovery or arrests! pic.twitter.com/ORNYHxNC1c — Bobby BP Portis (@BPortistime) November 3, 2024

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

In September, Conley‘s home was also burglarized, where jewelry was stolen while he was at a Minnesota Vikings game.

The security alert memo, however, hasn’t stopped the home burglaries that are a rapidly growing concern among millionaire athletes.

NBA, NFL Issue Security Alert Memos

NFL stars Joe Burrows and Patrick Mahomes also fell victim to home burglaries, which prompted the league to issue a security alert memo to beef up their home securities.

The NBA followed suit after the Portis burglary incident.

The NBA memo sent to teams revealed that the FBI had connected some burglaries to “transnational South American Theft Groups” that are “reportedly well-organized, sophisticated rings that incorporate advanced techniques and technologies, including pre-surveillance, drones, and signal jamming devices,” according to Associated Press.

It was recommended that the players install and update their alarm systems with cameras and utilize them during road trips. They were also asked to remove online real estate listings that may show interior photos of a home and “utilize protective guard services” when they play away games. Employing dog assistance with home protection was also recommended.

Mavs Survive Luka Dončić in Brawl-Marred Victory

Earlier on Friday, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that Dončić would be sidelined for at least a month due to a calf strain he sustained on the Mavericks’ Christmas Day loss.

“Dončić underwent an MRI and received multiple opinions on the injury Thursday, sources said,” Charania wrote.

The Mavericks star will be re-evaluated in one month, Charania added.

A day after the string of bad news, the Mavericks survived their first game without Dončić after beating the Suns 98-89 in a fight-marred victory.

Three players were ejected — the Mavericks’ P.J. Washington and Naji Marshall and the Suns’ Jusuf Nurkić — after the third-quarter brawl.

Tensions flared up when Nurkić was hit with an offensive foul for a hard elbow on Dallas center Daniel Gafford.

A confrontation ensued between Nurkić and the Mavericks duo of Marshall and Washington.

Nurkić smacked Marshall in the head when the Mavericks forward put his hands on the Suns center’s chest. Marshall sneaked in a punchy before officials could break up the fight.