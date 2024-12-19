Concerns for Celtics Star Jaylen Brown Raised After Skipping Practice

Prayers and messages of concern are pouring in after Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown skipped practice to be with his mother following an attempted break-in at his Wellesley mansion.

WBZ-TV’s Steve Burton first reported the incident on December 18.

The attempted break-in happened Sunday, December 15, during the Celtics’ 112-98 road win against the Washington Wizards in the nation’s capital.

“The safety of Celtics players, families, and staff is of the utmost importance to us,” the team said in a statement Burton posted on X. “We are aware of the recent incidents and are working with authorities. The team will have no further comment at this time.”

No one was injured while residents were home at the time of the incident, according to a WCVB report.

The report added, “The thieves thought they were breaking into Brown’s home while he was away.”

According to Boston.com, an officer said that there were multiple signs of forced entry and “three men in gray sweatshirts” were seen in the video surveillance footage “allegedly attempting to break in.”

“It did not appear that anything had been disturbed inside the residence, nor did it appear that anything was taken from the residence,” Wellesley Lieutenant Marie Cleary said, per Boston.com. “Detectives responded to investigate.”

The investigation is still ongoing.

Brown returned to practice on December 18 ahead of the Celtics’ December 20 home game against the Chicago Bulls.

Jaylen Brown is the Latest Burglary Victim in NBA

The attempted break-in into Brown’s mansion is the third incident reported among NBA players this season.

On November 3, Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis posted a video on X, revealing his “home was burglarized.”

“They took most of my prized possessions,” Portis said.

Portis even offered a $40,000 reward for any information related to the incident.

I consider Milwaukee my home. Last night, while I was at work, my home was burglarized, and many of my prized possessions were stolen. If you have any tips or info, please send them to info@bobbyportis.com. Rewards for info leading to recovery or arrests! pic.twitter.com/ORNYHxNC1c — Bobby BP Portis (@BPortistime) November 3, 2024

In September, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley Jr.‘s home was also burglarized, where jewelry was stolen while he was at a Minnesota Vikings game.

NBA, NFL Issue Security Alert Memos

NFL stars Joe Burrows and Patrick Mahomes also fell victim to home burglaries, which prompted the league to issue a security alert memo to beef up their home securities.

The NBA followed suit after the Portis burglary incident.

The NBA memo sent to teams revealed that the FBI had connected some burglaries to “transnational South American Theft Groups” that are “reportedly well-organized, sophisticated rings that incorporate advanced techniques and technologies, including pre-surveillance, drones, and signal jamming devices,” according to Associated Press.

It was recommended that the players install and update their alarm systems with cameras and utilize them during road trips. They were also asked to remove online real estate listings that may show interior photos of a home and “utilize protective guard services” when they play away games. Employing dog assistance with home protection was also recommended.