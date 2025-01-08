10 NBA Duos Who Hated Each Other but Still Won a Championship

In the world of professional basketball, where egos can collide and competition fuels intensity, feuds between teammates are more common than fans might expect. While internal conflicts can fracture teams, there are also instances where those tensions are overlooked. Sometimes, those conflicts can even ignite a fire that propels a squad to championship glory. It’s rare, but it happens.

The NBA is no stranger to iconic duos and trios who, despite personal differences, found a way to coexist on the court and achieve the ultimate goal: winning a championship. These are not just tales of athletic prowess but of resilience, maturity and the undeniable will to win.

From locker room blowups to icy relationships off the court, the road to a title isn’t always paved with harmony, but history shows that success often transcends personal conflict. Read on to learn more about 10 pairs of former NBA teammates who disliked each other but still won an NBA championship.

10. Ray Allen & Paul Pierce, Boston Celtics

Technically, the rift between former Boston Celtics teammates Ray Allen and Paul Pierce came after they won it all together in 2008, as it traces back to Allen’s decision in 2012 to leave the Celtics and join the Miami Heat. Still, their rift was significant. Allen’s move to Miami was perceived as a stab in the back by Pierce and other Celtics players, including Kevin Garnett and Rajon Rondo — more on him in a bit. Pierce likened Allen’s exit to a personal betrayal, expressing disappointment in the lack of communication prior to the move.

The years after Allen left Boston were marked by strained relations and public expressions of resentment. Allen was conspicuously absent from team reunions and events, including a notable 2017 gathering on Garnett’s “Area 21” segment, where former Celtics teammates discussed their lingering grievances. The discord extended beyond personal relationships, affecting fan perceptions and casting a shadow over the legacy of the 2008 championship team, so we included them here.

9. Larry Bird & Kevin McHale, Boston Celtics

Larry Bird and Kevin McHale formed a formidable duo for the Celtics during the 1980s, leading the team to three NBA championships. Their on-court synergy was evident, with Bird’s exceptional shooting and playmaking perfectly complementing McHale’s low-post prowess. As their careers progressed, though, injuries began to take a toll, leading to increased tension between the two stars.

According to Robert Parish, their former teammate, McHale felt that Bird should have deferred to him more during this period, especially as McHale was relatively healthier. This sentiment contributed to a deterioration in their relationship, making it more distant and mildly antagonistic. Their competitive drive and commitment to winning often overshadowed personal grievances, but make no mistake: There was definitely friction between the two Celtics legends.

8. Isiah Thomas & Bill Laimbeer, Detroit Pistons

Isiah Thomas and Bill Laimbeer, pivotal figures of the Detroit Pistons’ “Bad Boys” era, were renowned for their aggressive play and unwavering competitiveness. Their on-court synergy led the Pistons to consecutive NBA championships in 1989 and 1990. However, their intense personalities occasionally clashed, most notably during a practice session in November 1993.

During practice, Laimbeer delivered a hard elbow to Thomas, reminiscent of a previous incident that had resulted in Thomas sustaining a broken rib. In response, Thomas punched Laimbeer in the head, fracturing his own right hand — a setback that sidelined him for several weeks. Despite this altercation, both players publicly downplayed any lasting animosity.

7. Rajon Rondo & Ray Allen, Boston Celtics

The feud between former Celtics teammates Rajon Rondo and Ray Allen was a significant subplot during the team’s late-2000s success. Tensions began when Allen advocated for trading Rondo in exchange for Chris Paul, a proposal that, when it reached Rondo, caused considerable discord within the team. Their former teammate Kendrick Perkins even revealed that to address the escalating tension, the team arranged a boxing match between Allen and Rondo at their practice facility, hoping to resolve their differences through a physical confrontation. Oof.

Despite these efforts, the relationship between Allen and Rondo remained strained. Allen’s departure from the Celtics in 2012 to join the Heat further exacerbated the rift, as many Celtics players felt betrayed by his decision to sign with a direct rival in the East. This move intensified existing animosities, leading to a prolonged period during which Allen was estranged from his former teammates.

6. Michael Jordan & Horace Grant, Chicago Bulls

The relationship between Michael Jordan and Horace Grant, both central figures in the Chicago Bulls’ first three NBA championships from 1991 to 1993, was marked by tension and conflict. A significant source of discord stemmed from Jordan’s belief that Grant was the primary informant for Sam Smith’s 1992 book, “The Jordan Rules,” which exposed internal team dynamics and portrayed Jordan in a less-than-flattering light. Jordan accused Grant of leaking sensitive information, a claim Grant has consistently denied.

Their tumultuous relationship was further exemplified by incidents highlighting Jordan’s domineering leadership style. Notably, after subpar performances, Jordan would instruct flight attendants to withhold food from Grant during team charters, suggesting he didn’t deserve to eat due to his poor play. Grant, known for his assertiveness, confronted Jordan over such treatment, challenging his authority — which didn’t sit well with MJ.

5. LeBron James & Kyrie Irving, Cleveland Cavaliers

LeBron James and Kyrie Irving’s partnership with the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2014 to 2017 was marked by highs and lows. Their collaboration peaked with an NBA championship in 2016, where they overcame a 3-1 deficit against the Golden State Warriors. Despite this success, underlying issues persisted. Irving, who had been the Cavs’ centerpiece before James came along, felt a tad marginalized in his role alongside the dominant superstar. This growing discontent culminated in Irving’s unexpected trade request in 2017.

In 2020, Irving said on Kevin Durant’s podcast that for the first time in his career, he felt confident in a teammate (referring to Durant) taking clutch shots, a statement many interpreted as a slight towards James. James later admitted that these remarks were “kind of hurt” him, highlighting the ongoing sensitivity in their relationship.

4. Scottie Pippen & Dennis Rodman, Chicago Bulls

Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman, both pivotal to the Bulls’ success in the 1990s, had a relationship marked by initial animosity that evolved into mutual respect. Their rivalry began when Rodman played for the Pistons, a team notorious for its physical play against the Bulls. A notable incident occurred during the 1991 Eastern Conference Finals when Rodman shoved Pippen into a basketball stanchion, causing a chin injury that required stitches. This act intensified the discord between them, with Pippen publicly criticizing Rodman’s sportsmanship.

In 1995, the dynamics shifted dramatically when Rodman joined the Bulls. Understanding the existing tension, head coach Phil Jackson orchestrated a meeting where Rodman apologized to Pippen for their past conflicts. Pippen accepted the apology, prioritizing team success over personal grievances. This reconciliation was instrumental in fostering on-court chemistry, leading to the Bulls securing three consecutive NBA championships from 1996 to 1998. Still, it took some doing to get these two former teammates on the same page.

3. Kevin Durant & Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors

The relationship between Kevin Durant and Draymond Green, pivotal members of the Warriors during their championship runs in 2017 and 2018, was marked by both collaboration and conflict. A notable incident occurred in November 2018 during a game against the L.A. Clippers. In the final moments of regulation, Green opted to advance the ball up the court without passing to Durant, resulting in a turnover that led to overtime. This decision sparked a heated exchange between the two on the sidelines, with Green questioning Durant’s commitment. The Warriors subsequently suspended Green for one game without pay for conduct detrimental to the team.

Durant later expressed that the incident, coupled with the organization’s handling of it, influenced his decision to leave Golden State. He felt that the team’s management, including coach Steve Kerr and ex-general manager Bob Myers, failed to adequately address the underlying issues, opting instead to impose a suspension without fostering a comprehensive discussion.

2. Kobe Bryant & Shaquille O’Neal, Los Angeles Lakers

The partnership between Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal yielded three consecutive NBA championships for the Los Angeles Lakers from 2000 to 2002, with O’Neal earning Finals MVP honors each time. Despite their on-court success, though, tensions simmered beneath the surface. O’Neal’s criticism of Bryant’s playing style combined with Bryant’s desire for a more prominent role, led to a strained relationship.

Over time, the animosity between them diminished. O’Neal admitted to using psychological tactics to motivate Bryant during their time together, acknowledging that his provocations were intended to bring out the best in his former teammate. Their eventual reconciliation highlighted the mutual respect that had developed, underscoring the complexity of their relationship and its impact on their respective careers. Still, when a feud between former teammates has its own Wikipedia page, you know it was serious.

1. Michael Jordan & Scottie Pippen, Chicago Bulls

Anyone who has watched “The Last Dance” won’t be surprised by this one. Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen formed one of the most formidable duos in NBA history, leading the Bulls to six championships in the 1990s. Despite their on-court success, though, their off-court relationship was less harmonious. Pippen stated in a 2021 interview with GQ that while their professional collaboration was impeccable, they “never really had that off-the-court relationship.”

Later on, Pippen took umbrage with “The Last Dance,” noting he believed it glorified Jordan while not giving adequate recognition to him and other teammates. He expressed feeling like a “prop” and criticized Jordan for having editorial control over the documentary. Additionally, Pippen publicly criticized Jordan’s playing style, calling him a “horrible player” before Pippen joined the Bulls, also accusing MJ of prioritizing scoring over team success.

