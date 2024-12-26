Kobe Bryant’s Daughter Posts ‘Sad’ Video of Dad on Christmas Eve

Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia Bryant posted a “sad” video of her dad singing “We Wish You a Merry Christmas” on Christmas Eve 2024.

That’s according to Sports Illustrated. The video is no longer visible on Bryant’s Instagram page, but it can be found on YouTube.

Sports Illustrated called Bryant’s share of the video “sad,” “touching,” and “tearjerking.” Bryant has 2.9 million followers on her Instagram page. Her page is filled with photos showing her modeling various fashions.

Natalia Bryant Works as a Model & Is a Film Student, the Report Says

According to Sports Illustrated, Natalia Bryant is 21 and “a USC film student and a model.” She is the eldest daughter of four girls born to Kobe Bryant and his wife Vanessa. Their daughter Gigi perished in the helicopter crash that took Kobe Bryant’s life.

Vanessa Bryant did not post any photos on Christmas. Her most recent post on her Instagram page showed the family’s shoe line.

On December 5, Vanessa referenced Kobe when she wrote a birthday post for one of her other daughters. “BB-8! BB is 8 today! Happy birthday to our Sunshine. We love you so much, Bianka! You bring so much love and laughter into our lives. You are so loved mama! 😘❤️🎉🎂🎉 You say it’s your BB8 birthday, and I’ll keep reminding you it’s your daddy (#8 ) year. ❤️” she wrote.

Vanessa has also posted photos showing her posing with Natalia. Her photos show that Natalia has some of her father’s height as she towers over her mother.

In August, Vanessa posted a tribute of her own to Kobe. “Happy birthday @kobebryant . I love you for now, forever & for always. ❤️” she wrote with a photo that showed them embracing. In another photo shared by Vanessa, Natalia, Vanessa and the other two girls posed in front of a statue of Kobe with Gigi.

Natalia also posted a tribute photo to Kobe on her Instagram page in 2021, but it’s rare for her to post about her dad on the page.

Natalia Bryant Has Paid Tribute to Kobe Bryant Before

According to the Huffington Post, when Natalia graduated from high school, she also paid tribute to her famous dad.

She wrote a quote from Kobe Bryant on her graduation cap, the site reported. It read, “Everything negative ― pressures, challenges ― is all an opportunity for me to rise.”

Vanessa also paid tribute to Kobe when he was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame after his death, according to The Huffington Post.

“Dear Kobe, thank you for being the best husband and father you can possibly be. Thank you for growing and learning from your own mistakes. Thank you for always trying to be better,” she said, according to the outlet. “Thank you for never giving up on us. Thank you for all of your hard work. Thank you for our family, thank you for our daughters Natalia, Gianna, Bianka and Capri. Thank you for working so tirelessly to provide for us and for giving us the most amazing life together.”