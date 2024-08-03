Dennis Rodman’s Daughter Trinity Rodman Gets Candid on Relationship With Dad

If USWNT star Trinity Rodman continues her stellar play at the 2024 Olympics, Dennis Rodman is going to start being known as “Trinity Rodman’s father” instead of the other way around. Yes, not only is Trinity related to the NBA legend, but she is Dennis’ daughter. Trinity’s mom is Michelle Moyer.

The star soccer player has been candid about her complicated relationship with her father. During a November 8, 2021, Instagram post, Trinity revealed that the two “don’t have the best relationship,” while expressing hope that things can improve.

“This last game was an extremely emotional one. Yes Dennis rodman showed up to an Nwsl game, but also my dad, after YEARS surprised me at a big game in my career, I was shocked, overwhelmed, happy, sad, everything,” Trinity said at the time. “My dad doesn’t play a big role in my life at all and most people don’t know that, we don’t see eye to eye on many things. I go months if not years without his presence or communication.

“Being in spotlights has been hard for us, him and me. We don’t have the best relationship, but at the end of the day he’s human I’m human… he’s my dad, and I’m his little girl that will never change. I will improve and look forward everyday as I hope he does.”

Trinity sent her father some love on a subsequent Instagram post less than a year later.

“I love you dad,” Trinity noted in the April 28, 2022 message.

Trinity Rodman on Father Dennis Rodman’s Fashion: ‘I Think He Changed the Game’

Trinity is hard to miss on the pitch, not only for her standout play, but the forward’s signature pink braids. The star’s look may have been inspired by her father’s ever-revolving bright hair colors during his career.

“I think he changed the game. I think he started that crazy out-there fashion in the NBA,” Trinity told Vogue’s Nick Remsen during a July 22, 2024, feature titled, “Trinity Rodman on the Evolution of US Women’s Soccer, Her Dream Adidas Cleats, and Her Dad’s Famous Fashion.”

“People can disagree with me, and I’m probably biased, but I just think what he did in his time … it shows today. He kind of also showed the world not to be afraid to express yourself in any type of way, if that’s masculine, if that’s feminine…. You can do it, through fashion.”

Trinity Rodman on Mom Michelle: ‘This Woman Is My World’

Trinity has a close relationship with her mom Michelle. The soccer star labeled her mother as “my world” as Trinity took to Instagram to show Michelle some love.

“Mamas turn… to the craziest perfection I’ve ever seen. I think the world already knows this woman is my world and my rock and my right hand man,” Trinity noted in an April 27 message. “Strongest person I know but she still manages to put a smile on and be the best mom every single day even when she doesn’t have the energy or want to do the little things I ask her to do cuz I’m actually tired 🥹 she is so open minded and willing to learn everyday and work on things.

“I admire and honor the woman that has made me who I am and who continues to amaze me. She’s absolute mayhem, chaotic, loving, overbearing, paranoid, beautiful, smart, caring, selfless and many more. CRAZY PERFECTION. I wouldn’t have it any other way. Cheers to the day god put the most amazing woman on this earth to care for me and my siblings who I see as angels.”

Trinity Rodman’s Game-Winning Goal Sent the USWNT to the 2024 Olympics Semifinal

There is more than just a famous last name to Trinity’s life. Trinity has emerged as one of the stars of the United States soccer team.



The forward’s game-winning goal in extra time sent the United States to the Olympic semifinal match with a 1-0 victory over Japan. Trinity now has three goals and one assist in the 2024 Olympics.