Lakers Blockbuster Trade Proposal Dares LeBron James to Make His Point

If the Milwaukee Bucks remain among the bottom teams in the Eastern Conference near the February trade deadline, chances are high that a major roster shakeup is in order.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst has reported that the Bucks will not trade Giannis Antetokounmpo unless he asks for it.

If Antetokounmpo is off the table, Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz predicts Damian Lillard to be made available. When that happens, Swartz has a blockbuster trade idea that would send Lillard to the Los Angeles Lakers to address the Bucks’ depth issue while daring LeBron James to prove his point about the “underappreciated” eight-time NBA All-Star point guard.

Los Angeles Lakers Receive: Damian Lillard

Milwaukee Bucks Receive: Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, D’Angelo Russell, 2029 first-round pick (unprotected via Lakers)

Detroit Pistons Receive: Christian Wood, 2025 second-round pick (via Lakers)

“A Big 3 of James, Lillard and Anthony Davis may be the best in the NBA, especially since the former is still putting up regular triple-doubles as he approaches age 40,” Swartz wrote.

Such a trade scenario would also signal the Lakers are all in this season to give James his best chance to add another NBA championship before he retires.

It will also give James a chance to prove his 2018 quote about Lillard.

“Give me Damian Lillard. I’ll show you how appreciated he’ll be,” James was quoted telling NBA insider Chris Haynes in March 2018.

LeBron James asked if Damian Lillard is underappreciated: “Give me Damian Lillard. I’ll show you how appreciated he’ll be.” — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) March 15, 2018

Lillard’s 3-point shooting and playmaking make a potential Big 3 with James and Davis dangerous in pick and roll and pick and pop plays in the postseason, daring opposing teams to pick their poison.

Free Agent Options to Fill Bench Depth

In this trade scenario, the Lakers’ bench would take a hit, but the emergence of Dalton Knecht as the team’s fourth scoring option could cushion the impact of the potential loss of Reaves and Russell.

Swartz’s trade idea would also open up three roster spots for the Lakers, who can find a few veteran point guards and big men in the free-agent market to round up their bench.

Defensive-minded point guard Dennis Smith Jr., former No. 1 pick Markelle Fultz and ex-Lakers Pat Beverley and Lonnie Walker IV are still available.

Their free agent options to shore up their frontline depth are stretch big man Marcus Morris Sr. and traditional centers Bismack Biyombo and JaVale McGee, who was part of the Lakers’ championship team in 2020.

Lakers’ Hot Start Could Embolden Front Office at Trade Deadline

The Lakers jumped to third place in the strong Western Conference following their 124-118 victory over the Utah Jazz on November 19 with Knecht exploding for a career-high 37 points.

Knecht matched the NBA’s single-game rookie record with nine 3-pointers to pace the Lakers in their sixth straight win as they improved to 10-4. It also marked the first time the Lakers have won six straight since their championship run in 2020.

Knecht’s emergence, coupled with James still playing at an elite level and Davis’ MVP-caliber play, could embolden the Lakers front office to bet on this season and trade for a star such as Lillard to enhance their title chances.