Lakers Land Former All-Star for Rui Hachimura in Realistic Trade Pitch

New Orleans Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray is the realistic trade target for the Los Angeles Lakers heading into the February 6 trade deadline, according to Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz.

“The Lakers explored a trade for Murray last year at this time, a move the Atlanta Hawks then refused. With the Pelicans in the middle of a lost season, it would be worth checking on the asking price for the 28-year-old point guard,” Swartz wrote.

The Pelicans are headed toward the lottery despite making a splash in the offseason to acquire Murray from the Atlanta Hawks thanks to injuries to their key stars, including Murray.

Murray returned to the Pelicans lineup on November 27 after a 17-game absence due to a broken hand. While his return did not have an immediate impact on the Pelicans, Murray has teamed up with Trey Murphy III to lead New Orleans to a winning record this month.

The 28-year-old Murray is averaging 19.3 points, 7.8 assists, 6.1 rebounds and 1.8 steals in January as the Pelicans won five of their last nine games.

Despite this recent turnaround, the Pelicans remain last in the Western Conference with a 10-32 record.

Tankathon currently has the Pelicans selecting Rutgers’ point guard Dylan Harper at No. 2 in the 2025 NBA Draft. There is a high chance the Pelicans would select a guard if they keep the pick as seven of the Tankathon’s projected top-10 picks play the same position as Murray’s.

If the Pelicans’ doomed season continues, will they rethink their position and look forward to rebuilding?

Constructing a Dejounte Murray Trade Package

Before their fortunes started to change, the Pelicans were shopping around some of their veterans — former No. 1 pick Zion Williamson, former No. 2 pick Brandon Ingram, and CJ McCollum, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported in December.

Buha added Murray was not on that list.

“I think the price for Dejounte Murray is still going to probably be high,” Buha said at the time. “I don’t think they’re just going to sell him for, like, a first and matching salary. I would personally be surprised if he gets flipped for that type of package.”

The Pelicans gave up two first-round picks to acquire him. So New Orleans will likely look to recoup that investment if they are to trade him.

With D’Angelo Russell gone, the Lakers are left with Rui Hachimura’s $17 million salary as their biggest salary ballast in any trade. Murray is due for $29.5 million this season.

The Lakers could get to Murray’s salary by adding Gabe Vincent ($11 million) and Jalen Hood-Schifino’s expiring $3.8 million.

Getting this deal to the finish line would ultimately go down to the haggling of draft compensation. If the Lakers can get away with just one of their two first-round picks (2029 o 2031) with Hood-Schifino, a former first-round selection, it might be a trade worth considering.

Re-Calibrating Lakers Rotation With Potential Dejounte Murray Addition

Murray could instantly upgrade the Lakers’ backcourt.

Pairing the former All-Star guard with Austin Reaves could give them the size and playmaking to complement LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Murray is a major upgrade from Max Christie, who is currently starting next to Reaves. The former All-NBA Defensive guard’s length and athleticism will cover for Reaves’ defensive deficiency while also providing elite playmaking and scoring.

The Lakers could replace Hachimura with Dorian Finney-Smith in what could be new a starting lineup that is much better on both ends of the floor.

Christie comes off the bench as their Sixth Man to lead that second unit that also has rookie sharpshooter Dalton Knecht and defensive ace Jarred Vanderbilt when he’s healthy.