Lakers Betting Favorites to Land Potential LeBron Successor

The Los Angeles Lakers are the betting favorites to land Zion Williamson if the New Orleans Pelicans decide to trade him.

Bovada has installed the Lakers as +600 favorites, with the Houston Rockets (+650) and the Los Angeles Clippers (+750) rounding up the top three potential landing spots for the former No. 1 pick.

The oft-injured power forward could become LeBron James‘ successor if the Lakers trade for him. However, Williamson’s long history of injuries is a major red flag that could give the Lakers second thoughts even if the Pelicans make him available.

Williamson is out indefinitely with a left hamstring strain. He dealt with the same injury in last year’s playoffs and missed 53 games during the 2022-23 season.

“The Pelicans are bracing for him to be out about four to six weeks,” ESPN’s Shams Charania said on NBA Today on November 11. “His return will be based on rehab and how that treatment goes on that hamstring strain.”

Williamson averaged 22.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.2 blocks in six appearances before the injury. His current 45.2% field goal shooting is a career low for the former Duke standout.

LeBron James Hints at Retirement

James made history on Wednesday, November 13, in the Lakers’ 128-123 win over the shorthanded Memphis Grizzlies as the oldest player to record a straight triple-double.

He logged the 40th 30-point triple-double of his career just a month before his 40th birthday. He finished with 35 points, 14 assists and 12 rebounds.

Despite James still being one of the best players in the league, he hinted that retirement is on the horizon.

James has already realized his dream to play with his son, Bronny James, this season.

The Lakers superstar has a $52.6 million player option for next season.

Lakers’ Top Priority is to Shore up Thin Frontcourt

The Lakers have a shortage of depth in their frontline.

Anthony Davis is playing through an eye injury while his backup, Jaxson Hayes, is out for 1-2 weeks with a left ankle sprain he sustained in team practice on November 12.

Stretch center Christian Wood, who has yet to play this season, suffered a setback in his recovery from his knee injury.

“We’re going to scale him back,” Redick said of Wood on November 12, per ESPN. “We’ll have an update in about four weeks.”

Williamson played small-ball center for the Pelicans this season before he sustained the injury.

Lakers vice president and general manager Rob Pelinka told reporters in September they are willing to put their two first-round picks (2029 and 2031) on the table if the deal leads to “sustainable Lakers excellence.”

Williamson fits the bill. But his injury concerns might turn them off.